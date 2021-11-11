De Laurentiis, offensive proposal to Insigne for the signature: the pleasure of hurting oneself | First page

The three and a half million net that De Laurentiis offered to Insigne for the renewal of the contract are many, many. Like absolute value, we mean: an amount of money that would transform the life of (almost) all of us. But if we apply this same figure to football and to the captain of Napoli, then their size changes radically and those same three and a half million become few, very few: a proposal almost offensive.

Insigne now earns over four and a half million net. Del Napoli is not only the captain but also the symbol, the soul: because he is Neapolitan, because he is a fan. But most of all, he is still one of the best players on the team at the top of the table, as well as a permanent owner of the National queen of Europe. In short, he is a champion in all respects. Yet – as his attorney says (without saying it) – has a much lower salary than Koulibaly, Osimhen, Mertens. De Laurentiis’ offer would lead Lorenzo to take half, euro plus euro less, of these teammates. Given that he is a player in full strength and maturity, it goes without saying that he is an inadequate, inequitable and insufficient figure to convince Insigne.

There are those who see, in the proposal, a provocation by De Laurentiis towards Insigne: let’s see if you have the courage to refuse it and to leave Naples. There are also those who, on the contrary, see us an excuse, a pretext to get him out of the way: aware that the offer can never be accepted, this would be the president’s move to get rid of the captain, making sure that he is the one to say no (in fact some fans I immediately took it out on Lorenzo, giving him the mercenary). Yeah, but why De Laurentiis should he have the will to take out Insigne? That the two do not love each other, especially since the dethe clamorous mutiny of the team against society, it’s a fact; that the choice is in any case illogical is evident. All the more so with Napoli fighting for the Scudetto: the explosion of the Insigne case could condition the run to the top of the Azzurri, splitting the environment. The pleasure of hurting yourself.

De Laurentiis always gives the impression of wanting to create chaos inside the Napoli dressing room, almost as if it were a whim. This time though is exaggerating and the damage could be devastating for the team as well Spalletti. A little madness, in short. Maybe not even that small.

@steagresti

