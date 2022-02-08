De Laurentiis, president of Lega A must not be political – Sport

“The president of Lega Serie A must not be political. Here the functions are confused. The president is not one who has to command, he must represent the interests and decisions of 20 companies, which are expressed through the Council and the assembly” . This was stated by the patron of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis, at the entrance of the Milanese hotel where the first elective assembly for the president of the Serie A League will take place after the resignation of Paolo Dal Pino. “Today there is a lot to talk about how to get out of the quagmire where the precedents have thrown the League into an immobility aggravated even more by Covid for two years – he added -. What nobody wants to understand is a fundamental thing, the League Serie A is autonomous and independent because it finances the entire football movement. Without Serie A there would be no FIGC, there would be no League B, Lega Pro but also some other sports. because he doesn’t have them and he needs to prove to I don’t know who he has them “, concluded De Laurentiis.