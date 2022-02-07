De Laurentiis returns to sting Insigne

There is also the Naples in the “new” dance for the Scudetto. Thanks to the victory over Venice, the team of Spalletti paired AC Milan in second place in the table -1 fromInter leaders and can even dream of overtaking, albeit with one more match than the Nerazzurri, given that the direct match at San Paolo will be played next day.

Napoli returns to fly and dreams of overtaking Inter

Napoli, now in their fourth consecutive victory, seems to have definitively put the difficulties of early winter behind them, caused above all by a very long series of injuries in all departments, which seemed to have extinguished the dreams of glory after the burning start.

Now Luciano Spalletti can try to look to the future with enthusiasm, also thanks to the imminent return of Kalidou Koulibalywho will be available for the match against Inter after having played in the African Cup with Senegal, but in any case excellently replaced in recent weeks by a reborn Juan Jesus.

De Laurentiis, irony on Lorenzo Insigne

Even the president De Laurentiis, after the match in Venice, seemed radiant on the prospects of the team, which in a few weeks will resume its path also in Europa League with the super-match against Barcelona. De Laurentiis, however, dribbled the questions on the Scudetto, preferring to dwell on other themes, such as praise to Spalletti himself and a lashing irony on Lorenzo Insigne.

The Napoli captain contributed to the success of Venice less than four months after leaving the blue shirt to embrace the Toronto Fc. The choice of the European champion to say yes to the very rich offer of the Canadians, rejecting the renewal proposed by Napoli, split the blue cheer.

De Laurentiis approached the subject joking about it: “Gentlemen, Insigne is a free person and as such it is right that he makes decisions that he and only he has found right and correct to plan his future life. Because life, my gentlemen, is long. Today with a little luck and a good diet, if one has genetics that work, he can be up to 110 years old. How old is she, thirty? He has to think about the next eighty years and we mustn’t blame him ”.

De Laurentiis crowns Spalletti: “He is a top coach”

De Laurentiis finally charged the team in view of the match against Inter and praised Mr. Spalletti: “Winning in Venice is never easy, but let’s not talk about the Scudetto. Let’s think about going on like this, the guys are very excited and this is very important, there are six days until Saturday to be concentrated “.

“I am sure that our coach will prepare the match very well with theoretical and practical training. We have a great coach, gentlemen, I’ve always said that to me, it’s nothing new to me ”.

