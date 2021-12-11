De Laurentiis: ‘Spalletti my best coach. Soon a TV series on Naples, for Maradona … ‘| A league

The president of Napolitook the floor at an event in the city, partially returning to thewhich earned us the qualification for the Europa League play-offs: “It was a difficult game, the English teams play different football. We had some training problems, but we managed by pulling back Zielinski to make a virtue of necessity.“.

Then the patron of the blue club spoke on some issues related to more commercial aspects: “I would like to bring the prancing horse back on the jersey, like that of Ferrari. It is a winning emblem. We are recording 30 episodes that will produce an international platform, a work that will cover the history of Napoli until today. It should see the light in about a year and a half “.

De Laurentiis then unveiled an initiative linked to Diego Armando Maradona: “In ten days we have a meeting at the Farnesina to see if there is the possibility of scheduling one competition per year in memory of Diego. We have several dates to frame in order to understand when to have it carried out “.

The Napoli president finally released some jokes about the team’s ambitions and its coach: “Can you dream of the Scudetto? Life is a Dream. If you at some point opened your eyes to the harsh reality you would succumb. You must never, ever stop dreaming. Spalletti’s skill, compared to other coaches I’ve had, is that from the beginning he experimented and made the squad turn by letting everyone play. Eventually one realizes that what you had bought and thought you were fake was actually strong and you hadn’t invested the money badly. Spalletti he’s the best coach I’ve had in my career as president. “