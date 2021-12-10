De Laurentiis: “The true symbol of Napoli is the prancing horse, we have to put it on the shirt”

At the presentation of De Maggio’s book. “Then it was turned into a pacifier. But if we want to win we have to recover the horse, like Ferrari and Porsche “

The president of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis

Speaking at the presentation of the book by Valter De Maggio, the President of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis has released some statements, broadcast a few minutes ago exclusively on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

I have to thank my friend here (Valter De Maggio, ed) because addressing the world of children is fundamental. We are always very distracted in chasing our anxieties (of success, of realizing ourselves), that we forget about the children, the most important treasure we have next to us. Reading the book written by De Maggio, one understands how many different reading plans there are between the lines. A child who reads simply reads the history of Napoli. But if someone talks to him, it makes him understand how Ascarelli in 1926 (then he died in 29, after just three years) had merged several football clubs into a single club. It was football in the early days, perhaps Naples was a bit late because it found itself in the great social, economic and political unease of being in the center of Europe at the beginning of the 19th century and then falling lower and lower. At first it was fun to start with a horse that with a great sense of humility and irony after the disastrous first year turned into a pacifier. I have said many times to my parents: let’s recover the horse which is also the symbol of Ferrari and Porsche. If we want to fly high, we must insert a prancing horse on the new Napoli shirt, as a symbol, together with the famous circled N.

To make known the history of Naples from 1926 – that is from Giorgio Ascarelli – to today. An ambition for De Laurentiis, who in this regard is working with his collaborators on a 30 episodes broadcast by an international streaming platform which will see the light in about a year and a half.

The patron of Napoli then returned to the relationship between children and football:

I was saying: we should take up the mission of being close to children by explaining to them the socio-economic evolution from 1926 to 2022, a world has changed. I’ve always had the intention of convincing the Minister of Education to explain football from elementary school. Not physically, structures are missing. But today all schools could show important games in projection. With each passing year, the same game could be interpreted more and more deeply. Showing it on a screen, blocking it, questioning the children as if they were neo-sports journalists. These gentlemen, thus, would be passionate about football. Last night I was watching the game, my nephew who plays football and who is almost 13 years old slipped away for several minutes. When he came back I said to him: “Are you an idiot? they have joined us, they are 2-2 and you are leaving? ”. He looked at me like it was normal. These live with an almost bionic appendage: they have a protraction of their hand on the cell phone, they get stoned until 6 in the morning, they arrive at school without even washing themselves and maybe still with their heads in the phone. But the fault lies with the parents. When I see kids of 6-7-8 years with cell phones in hand I say: what is stupid? Maybe i young people are bored because football has become old, it needs to be changed.

About the match with Leicester, De Laurentiis said he was satisfied with yesterday’s challenge.

Against Leicester it was a difficult match with an English team playing a completely different football than ours. We had training problems, we were weakened in midfield, but we made a virtue of necessity with Zielinski backward who filtered balls and became very dangerous for the opponents. So much so that our attack did not disfigure.

The match with Leicester opened the doors of the play-offs to Napoli to access the round of 16 of the Europa League.

Here too there is a lot to say. Europe as it is conceived has aged, it is self-plastered because it takes away a lot of energy without bringing equal compensation from an economic point of view. Only the institutions, such as UEFA, are enriched. It is not clear why UEFA shouldn’t just be doing general secretariat operations. We created the ECA, now hostage to the Qataris. The UEFA president is in the arms of the PSG president because he is in adoration of this strong, shining and powerful Qatar. Those who believe in it in the football industry pay the price.

Honey words for Spalletti.

Spalletti’s skill, compared to other coaches I’ve had, is that he – it is true that he found himself having to make virtue of certain needs – from the beginning experimented and made the squad turn by letting everyone play. In the end, one realizes that what you had bought, which you thought was fake, was instead strong: you had invested your money well. But perhaps someone did not have the vision to be able to understand it, to be able to interpret it. That’s why I say that Spalletti is the best coach I have had in my story so far. If you can dream with him? Life is a dream, if you opened your eyes to the harsh reality you would succumb: you must never, ever stop dreaming. Which is different from being the eternal dreamer: they are two different concepts.

The gloss on another initiative scheduled for Maradona, which he had already announced on Argentine TV:

On December 20 we have a meeting at the Farnesina with Di Maio and we will be in contact with the Argentine Minister of Sport: we want to schedule a very special match in memory of Maradona. It will be the first year of a Maradonian celebration which will then have to be held every year. We will start this year with Napoli-Argentina. Then, maybe, in the second year we will involve some South American clubs. We’re working on it. When? We have several dates to reconcile, the championship ends on May 22, there are the finals of the European competitions. It’s my birthday on the 24th and I’d like to do it on the 24th.