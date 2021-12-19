De Laurentiis to Report: “Football? I have a lot of balls! If I talk, all hell breaks out. I’m going to Los Angeles”

Aurelio De Laurentiis he let himself go to the microphones of Report. The president of SSC Napoli has been intercepted by the editorial staff that carries out inquiries for the well-known broadcast of Rai 3, present in these days in Lega Calcio on the occasion of the meeting of the clubs of the Italian top league. Some questions were asked to the blue patron, previewed via social media, waiting for them to be broadcast in full in the next episodes of the program. Asked about the current football system, Aurelio De Laurentiis, outspoken, said: “Don’t let me talk because, if I talk about football, all hell breaks out. I have so many balls full of it …”.

The president of SSC Napoli then added: “For two years they have prevented me from going to my house in Los Angeles; I can’t wait to go there, maybe starting January 20, to have a regenerating month”.

It’s still: “We of Napoli are among the few clubs with their accounts in order in Italy? There are also others, such as Fiorentina for example” he highlighted.

“Is there unfair competition? She said so – replied to the reporter from Report – I don’t have to say it, you get there by yourself. This is the responsibility of the Football Association. The Lega is an independent company. Instead the Football Association – concluded – has become a center of power “ Aurelio De Laurentiis said.