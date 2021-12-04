De Laurentiis wants to see clearly

More than a list of unavailable, it seems the balance of a pitched battle, to the death, of those closed with massive losses. There are many and very heavy absences in the Naples in this crucial phase of the season, decisive for the sprint towards the title of winter champion and for the qualification for the knockout phase of the European cups. Five big players, one stronger than the other. AND De Laurentiis he wants to see clearly.

Naples, five very titular still at the stake

Tonight against the‘Atalanta will be missing five pins of the formation of Spalletti. Some, to be honest, will be missing for quite a while. It is the case of Victor Osimhen, which could only return in February after the accident of San Siro with Skriniar and fractures of the orbit and cheekbone. You hate Kalidou Koulibaly, whose recovery times oscillate between the beginning and mid-January, when he could be called up for the Africa Cup of Nations. It risks a long time too Fabian, struggling with an annoying groin, while Insigne could make it for the Leicester. Anguissainstead, it is hoped to have it back available forEmpoli. They must be added to the list Manolas (various problems) e Zanoli (Covid).

Injuries, De Laurentiis summons the staff

The chronicles from Castel Volturno they tell of a president saddened by many, too many injuries. It is the Gazzetta dello Sport to mention the serious reflections underway in Naples: “An internal debate has opened precisely on the issue of accidents, to put it mildly, in the sense that the president De Laurentiis he called men of the technical and medical staff to ask for an account and reason on what happened and is certainly not very happy with the current photograph: in the pits seven players: one for trauma (Osimhen), one for Covid and five with muscle problems “.

Naples in an emergency, the opinion of the fans

Even the fans of the Naples they ask themselves questions. Alfonso blames the lack of turnover of Shoulder pads: “They always play the same and every three days, assuming that the risk of getting hurt is high”. For Giovanni, on the other hand, it is all the fault of bad luck: “Col Sassuolo three injuries in half an hour, if this is not bad luck “. Gennaro points out that in the past these things did not happen: “In a few years the Naples as a team with fewer injuriesItaly has become the most ‘battered’. Since the medical staff has changed “. For Paolo “we need to adapt method and preparation”, while for Antonio it is necessary to “urgently bring the team into Duomo for a special blessing “.

