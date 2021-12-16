“De Laurentis? He goes to Neapolitan pizzerias all the time, then he makes controversy! If he doesn’t want to come, go to Rome, there will be other customers”

The pizza chef Gino Sorbillo spoke live to our microphones during ‘Napoli 24 Live Football‘broadcast on CalcioNapoli24 TV (296 Digital Terrestrial) to talk about the latest news on Napoli. Here is what CN24 highlighted:

“De Laurentiis’ words on Neapolitan pizza? He constantly frequents Neapolitan pizzerias, then every now and then he gets into controversy. Since he was president of Napoli, he has been seen in the pizzerias of many of us. Today’s words are a whim, all our pizzerias are certified. His accusations are unfounded, maybe he wants to make controversy. And if you don’t want to come to our pizzerias, that’s fine, it will mean that there will be many other customers. He didn’t come to us, he went to Rome.

The ban on wood-fired ovens and the use of yeasts? There is no ban on the wood oven, it’s like cooking meat on the grill: if you want to eat focaccia made in an electric oven, please. If he likes the pizzeria that keeps the pizza five minutes in the oven, please. It is not that our centenary tradition is now to be thrown away because digestion, yeasts, ovens. In Naples there is a tenth part of a gram of yeast, then he is free to eat wherever he wants. As it happens, however, he is always eating pizza in Naples.

People talk badly about the things they love, and this is the case.

Pizza cooked without ruining it? And did he have to say it? “