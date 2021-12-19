Sports

De Ligt and Bonucci deserve a Juve at their height

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee16 mins ago
Victory is a cure-all and also changes a bit of cards on the table. Raise your hand if you, after the three points in Bologna, have not already mapped out a path towards fourth place. It is that Atalanta’s defeat against Roma has drawn a new track, but at the same time it has reinforced a dormant certainty: there is no real boss in this championship, apart from Inter. Everyone loses points with all of them. And Juve a little more.

DEFENSIVELY SPEAKING – Here, points lost later, in a certainly subdued season, but which Allegri is somehow trying to straighten out. After Chelsea and Atalanta it was all over, or almost. Today, after Salernitana, Genoa, Venice and Bologna, everything is reopened, or almost. The merit? Of solidity, more than creativity. For exactly two months – and not counting the Champions League – Juve have conceded just two goals. Clean sheets against Fiorentina, Lazio, Salernitana, Genoa and Bologna. A goal conceded against Atalanta and Venice. The registration of the defensive phase took place: when the bianconeri play with their heads, everything else is frankly boredom. EVERYTHING ELSE IS TALENT – In fact, everything else is talent. Indeed: it is the talent, very pure, of Matthijs de Ligt. Who manages as a master and directs as a captain. Who feels something and finally doesn’t keep it inside. Not anymore. De Ligt drove cuts and pressures flawlessly, with Bonucci at his side, good at shining with the Dutch light but also at closing sumptuously on a couple of occasions. They kept the team afloat during the several complicated moments at the Dall’Ara. They raised their attention and they enjoyed the spotlight at the end of the game. Furthermore, they deserve a Juve at their height. Time to time. And to the market.

