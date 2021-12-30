De Ligt-Barcelona, ​​check the discounted clause

The Dutchman could leave for 75 million instead of 125. But the Blaugrana have to fix the coffers

The relaunch of the Barcelona he started with the hiring of Xavi as a coach, followed by the hit Ferran Torres. The Spanish coach’s attentions are now turned to defense and the first name on the list is that of Matthijs de Ligt, even if the obstacles are not few: first of all the economic one, given the costs of the Dutch company Juventus and the financial situation of the blaugrana club. But an assist comes from Spain: in de Ligt’s contract there is one clause inserted at the time by Raiola that would do to save money at Barça well 50 million euros.

Quick flashback to summer 2019: Juve and Barcelona compete for the 1999 class of Ajax, the bianconeri win the challenge by paying 75 million plus 10.5 additional charges. For the five-year contracted player of 8 million per season, ready to rise to 12 in 2024. Top player numbers even if so far de Ligt has shown that he deserves them in flashes. Not for this reason the interest of Barça has decreased, so much so that in summer – driven by the statements of Raiola who said how de Ligt is ready for a new step – the Spaniards will try again. All the more so if the conviction that comes from Spain of one ad hoc clause for the 75 million Barça made to insert by Raiola in the player’s contract was true.

Of course, both the question of financial parameters must be resolved (but Laporta is already moving in this direction, see the renunciation of Dembélé who should not renew the contract and leave at no cost in the summer. Obviously the team will also have to do the his gaining access to the Champions League, he is now seventh) and there obvious and legitimate evaluation of Juve who, for his part, knows how 125 (all the more reason) or in any case 75 million can lend a hand to the budget but at the same time must understand if it is worth giving up a 22-year-old defender in a department that counts Chiellini, 37 years old , and Bonucci, 34.