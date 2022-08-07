Entertainment

De Ligt defends Cristiano Ronaldo

Photo of James James14 hours ago
0 80 1 minute read

Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt wanted to shatter some prejudices that circulate about Cristiano Ronaldo.

Matthijs de Ligt, the new signing of Bayern Munich, spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo, his former teammate at Juventus. The Dutchman saw fit to set some truths about the five-time Ballon d’Or winnerwho left mixed memories in Turin and whose professionalism is currently in question because of what is happening at Manchester United.

For De Ligt, “Ronaldo remains the best in the box”

“Cristiano Ronaldo has a great personality, testified the Batavian in an interview with Kicker. He talks a lot with his teammates, with the young players, and he is always ready to help. He’ll soon be 38, but he’s in the form of a 24-year-old and still scoring his goals. We can only admire it”.

Although he is quite young (22 years old), De Ligt has already rubbed shoulders with and challenged several great attackers in his career. And in his eyes, Ronaldo is by far the reference in the field. “He did a great job at Juventus, he scored goals and was a great teammate. If you ask me who is the best player in the world in the penalty area, I say Ronaldo. You always have to keep an eye on him, otherwise he scores.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James14 hours ago
0 80 1 minute read

Related Articles

PSG: Galtier dissects the XXL performance of Neymar and Lionel Messi

5 mins ago

Selena Gomez wants to get married and mother

16 mins ago

Shawn Mendes smiles and flexes muscles in Miami Beach after canceling his tour

26 mins ago

Spain: Lionel Messi is in Barcelona

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button