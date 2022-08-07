De Ligt defends Cristiano Ronaldo

Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt wanted to shatter some prejudices that circulate about Cristiano Ronaldo.

Matthijs de Ligt, the new signing of Bayern Munich, spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo, his former teammate at Juventus. The Dutchman saw fit to set some truths about the five-time Ballon d’Or winnerwho left mixed memories in Turin and whose professionalism is currently in question because of what is happening at Manchester United.

For De Ligt, “Ronaldo remains the best in the box”

“Cristiano Ronaldo has a great personality, testified the Batavian in an interview with Kicker. He talks a lot with his teammates, with the young players, and he is always ready to help. He’ll soon be 38, but he’s in the form of a 24-year-old and still scoring his goals. We can only admire it”.

Although he is quite young (22 years old), De Ligt has already rubbed shoulders with and challenged several great attackers in his career. And in his eyes, Ronaldo is by far the reference in the field. “He did a great job at Juventus, he scored goals and was a great teammate. If you ask me who is the best player in the world in the penalty area, I say Ronaldo. You always have to keep an eye on him, otherwise he scores.