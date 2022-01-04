“De Ligt, don’t leave Juve. Look at me …”

«First of all it is a beautiful experience, even of life: Istanbul is a fantastic city. I found a good championship, with a good pace and a very passionate environment. Compared to Italy there is less attention to tactics, but there are technical players. We, for the team that we are, have thrown away too many points so far: we are seventh, but we hope to recover positions quickly. In the meantime we are here in Qatar for the Super Cup, tomorrow we will face Antalyaspor and we hope to bring the trophy home ».

Is there a player in the Turkish league that you would recommend to Juventus?

“Yes, Miralem Pjanic .. Joking aside, there are some good talents, but playing for Juventus is not easy: you need great responsibility”.

Was Pjanic missing from Juventus or Juventus to Pjanic in this first part of the season?

“Hard to say. I am still very fond of the club, the fans, the coach, the teammates, the president, the managers … I have wonderful memories and I hope, sooner or later, to be able to come to the stadium to see a game with my son. . It was difficult for me to leave Juventus, but I did it for an incredible club like Barcelona who had already looked for me two years earlier. A return to Turin in the future? If we do it, fine … But in any case, I will always wish Juventus the best “

[…]

Do you still believe in a possible championship comeback?

«Juventus really lost a lot of points in the first round, but football goes fast. In a season made so strange and anomalous by Covid, you never know until the end what will happen. Unfortunately, it does not take anything to lose 3-4 players in one stroke and maybe run into some defeats. Juventus, as Allegri repeats, must work, score points and then in March it will be understood whether they will be in the position to be able to fight ».

[…]

Knowing Allegri well, what speech will you make to the team in view of Napoli?

«He will say that it is impossible to dominate against Napoli for ninety minutes and it will be necessary to manage the key moments of the match well, which also means knowing how to suffer and defend oneself together in order not to concede a goal. To then hurt Napoli by making good use of the balls you have. But watch out because Spalletti is always able to find the weak points of his opponents. It’s a 50-50 game, which I’ll be watching with pleasure too ».

[…]

Morata is courted by Barcelona and could follow his path: from Juventus to the blaugrana, the club still owner of his card (he is on loan at Besiktas). What if Alvaro asked you for advice?

“He doesn’t need it. So far he has had a super career, Morata: he played in big clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea, Atletico and Juventus. The only advice I would give to anyone, regardless of Morata, is to think twice before leaving a place where you are happy even if in another club they offer you more. But sometimes players need motivation and new challenges. Morata will know very well what to do. Barcelona have hired a manager like Xavi, who knows the club perfectly, and will be great again. We’ll see: I don’t know the details, but Morata has always felt happy even at Juventus ».

[…]