De Ligt: ‘I am angry? If you are technically wrong, ok, but the mentality cannot be missing ‘

Matthijs de Ligt spoke to DAZN later Bologna-Juve.

MATURITY – “We played with a lot of maturity, we can improve a lot in the construction, as we attack. But we had a very good game, Bologna didn’t have many chances but we have to improve in the attacking phase.”

LEADERSHIP – “I always want to win and do everything to win. Sometimes I get angry, I don’t understand when players make mental mistakes, I don’t like it. When you’re technically wrong it’s fine, but the mentality of doing everything for the team is important to me. this I was angry “. LOAD – “Yes, I like to play against strong strikers like Arnautovic. But also with smaller players. Against Arnautovic you have to get in hard, if you let him free it’s very dangerous. I think Leo and I did well today.”

PRIME 4 – “We have another match against Cagliari, to win. We need to improve in the second round. We have lost too many points in the first round against especially” small “teams. We need to improve a lot when you lose points with Inter or Milan. it can happen, but with the small ones you need to win and do everything to win “.