De Ligt in Bayern or Chelsea, the free substitute for Juve

Mino Raiola began to weave the canvas to take Matthijs de Ligt elsewhere. But the Italian-Dutch prosecutor does not want to leave Juventus without a replacement: it would be free.

The words of Mino Raiola on the ambitions of Matthijs de Ligt – “he is ready for a new step, he thinks so too“- they are the classic stone thrown into the transfer market by the Italian-Dutch prosecutor. A message to all sailors: both Juventus, which has the 22-year-old defender under contract until 2024, and any buyers, to whom the door is opened wide. Provided of course that they are of a higher level than the current Juve and that they want to gratify the former Ajax with more than the 8 million a year that he receives in black and white, as well as paying homage to his agent with the usual fat commission.

That Raiola’s words were not welcomed by Juve this is demonstrated by the reply of the CEO of the Turin company, Maurizio Arrivabene, before the match won against Cagliari: “Nowadays the attachment to the shirt by many players is in a little less form than the attachment they have for the agents“. Max Allegri’s tone, on the other hand, was sarcastic when asked about the statements of De Ligt’s agent:”Raiola said he has to take another step? Yes, I agree: that of scoring goals“.

But where could De Ligt go next summer? The possible destinations are two, reveals Repubblica: the Bayern Monaco or the Chelsea. Two top European clubs that perfectly meet the above requirements. Obviously, Juventus will then have to be convinced with a robust offer to deprive themselves of the defender on which they have bet to collect the legacy of Bonucci and Chiellini: according to the specialized portal Transfermarkt, its current valuation is € 70 million, base figure from which to set up a negotiation.

But the generous Raiola would like to please everyone and therefore his plan also includes a replacement for Juventus: obviously a man from his stable, Alessio Romagnoli. The 26-year-old would come at no cost, given that his contract with Milan expires next June. We say ‘almost’ free, since there is always that detail to fix: the commission for friend Mino …