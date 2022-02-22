De Ligt is Barça’s number one goal to reinforce…

FC Barcelona is considering several names to reinforce its defense in the next season, and one of the main objectives of the club points to Juventus of Turin. According to journalist Sara Escriu, Matthijs de Ligt is Xavi Hernández’s favorite to accompany Ronald Araújo and Gerad Piqué from next summer. The Dutchman was already a target of Barça in 2019but the Italians managed to sign the defender in exchange for 85 million ruos.

With contract until 2024, the 22-year-old player is valued at 65 ‘kilos’ on the Transfermarkt website. At the moment, the ‘Vecchia Signora’ has no intention of selling it, for which Joan Laporta would have to negotiate directly with De Ligt’s agent, Mino Raiolto. The relations of the president culé with the representative of Italian origin always have been good, but the negotiations by the one of Leiderdorp will not be easy at all. After the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Dutchman became the highest paid player in the squad, with a salary of 8 million net per season.

With the arrival of Dušan Vlahović, the center-back was again in second place in the ‘juventino’ salary top, but in the same way he is still one of the best-paid defenders in the world. If Barça wants to take over the services of the international with the Netherlands, they will have to improve the benefits that they currently offer him in Italy, something that will not be easy to sustain. For an economic issue, the board has ruled out the signing of Antonio Rüdigerwho ends his contract with Chelsea in June.

The 28-year-old German could reach ‘zero cost’, but his high salary demands mean that the Blaugrana club will not even bid for him. At the moment, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are the best options to stay with the central ‘blue’, who does not rule out renewing his contract in London if Roman Abramovich’s club improves the last offer of the. In the case of De Ligt, the operation could be around 60 million euros, but Juventus will not make things easier.

Koundé and Christensen, other culés alternatives

In addition to the Dutchman, Barça is considering other alternatives, one of them at Chelsea. In the last weeks, The Blaugranas and the Bavarians have sounded out the central player Andreas Christensen, who finds himself in an identical situation to that of Rüdiger. The defender asks for more than what the London club has offered him so far, for which the Germans and Catalans will try to convince him to leave. Another central wanted in Catalonia is Jules Koundé, who already tried to leave Sevilla for Chelsea last summer. The Frenchman has a contract until 2024 and at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán they won’t let him leave for less than 70 ‘kilos’.