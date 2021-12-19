Sports

“De Ligt is ready for a new step”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read

Matthijs De Ligt is one of the few certainties of Juve of this year. The Dutchman, in his third season with Juventus, confirmed himself as the absolute leader of the defensive department of Merry. But the difficult moment in the league that the team is experiencing could soon change the cards. “The player is ready for a new step. He thinks so too“His agent said, Mino Raiola, during an interview with the NRC newspaper.

Juve report cards: De Ligt and Bonucci raise the wall

De Ligt after Bologna-Juve: words from a captain

In Italy it is said: you cannot worship God and the devil. You have to make a choice. I do it for my players – Raiola continued explaining the philosophy of his work – This does not mean that I want to destroy the clubs, as many people think. I want to defend my players and their economic interests“. Meanwhile, De Ligt, in the post match of the Dall’Ara, used the words of a true captain: “I always want to win and I do everything to succeed. Sometimes I’m angry because I don’t understand when players make mental mistakes. It’s something I don’t like and I want to say it. If you make a technical mistake it’s fine, but the mentality is very important to me“.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Sofia Goggia immediately makes a void – OA Sport

3 days ago

Guilty or innocent? Inter Milan Arturo Vidal breaks the web

November 17, 2021

Naples, the latest on Insigne and Fabian Ruiz: the report

2 weeks ago

Kulusevski-Juventus: market evaluations

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button