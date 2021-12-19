“De Ligt is ready for a new step”

Matthijs De Ligt is one of the few certainties of Juve of this year. The Dutchman, in his third season with Juventus, confirmed himself as the absolute leader of the defensive department of Merry . But the difficult moment in the league that the team is experiencing could soon change the cards. “The player is ready for a new step. He thinks so too“His agent said, Mino Raiola , during an interview with the NRC newspaper.

Juve report cards: De Ligt and Bonucci raise the wall

De Ligt after Bologna-Juve: words from a captain

“In Italy it is said: you cannot worship God and the devil. You have to make a choice. I do it for my players – Raiola continued explaining the philosophy of his work – This does not mean that I want to destroy the clubs, as many people think. I want to defend my players and their economic interests“. Meanwhile, De Ligt, in the post match of the Dall’Ara, used the words of a true captain: “I always want to win and I do everything to succeed. Sometimes I’m angry because I don’t understand when players make mental mistakes. It’s something I don’t like and I want to say it. If you make a technical mistake it’s fine, but the mentality is very important to me“.