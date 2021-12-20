De Ligt, the market is scary: Mino Raiola, no jokes

It was also well known two years ago that Matthijs de Ligt it has the DNA of the leader. He does not wear the captain’s armband of the Ajax at 18 by chance and that video in which he harangues thousands of fans in the square of the stadium is still a gem that puts the chills. But it is even more impressive to see him there, with the shirt of the Juventus , while not only erecting an impassable wall together with Chiellini or Bonucci , but he encourages his teammates, takes them back, wakes them up, calling them to a greater competitive spirit and a more appropriate concentration. And the fans fell in love. The match on Saturday afternoon a Bologna is just the latest installment of a love story that is consolidating more and more and over which fate hangs in the form of Mino Raiola . “Mino, no jokes”, the Juventus fans thought in unison and, probably, also the managers, because in this historical moment someone like De Ligt you don’t let him leave very willingly both for a purely technical issue (he is without a doubt one of the best central defenders in Europe and has a career ahead of him to become “the” best), and for a character issue, given that in a team young and with some weaknesses, the Dutch is a support now and can become a pillar in the future. On Saturday, on the wave of the enthusiasm of the great match, the fans already saw him captain.

De Ligt captain

The fan, as we know, is easy prey to emotional hyperbole, but this time it doesn’t take too much imagination to imagine De Ligt captain of the Juventus. Already now he is a leader. He learned from Chiellini And Bonucci, his personal tutors regarding the ancient art of defending and also for all that is needed to drag the locker room. «I always want to win and do everything to win. Sometimes I get angry, I don’t understand when players make mental mistakes, I don’t like it. When you’re technically wrong it’s fine, but the mentality of doing everything for the team is important to me. For this I was angry “, he said at the end of the match against Bologna, during which he often recalled who, among his teammates, had drops in tension (particularly targeted Kean). Not an act of presumption, nor something that, in some way, could compromise relations with the rest of the team, but a calculated and appreciated move, because his clarity was once again fundamental.

