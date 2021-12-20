“De Ligt? The next step is the goal against Cagliari”

TURIN – “New Year’s Eve is delicate because there are holidays, everyone thinks about gifts and packing, but only the Cagliari which is a team that does not deserve the ranking it has in terms of technical values. If I see the forwards, both Keita and Joao Pedro and Pavoletti are among the best in the teams from 10th place down. In mid-field they are also good. If we think that tomorrow will be easy, we are wrong. A game of great attention will be needed, attacking the game because we can’t afford another misstep in the house“, has explained Cheerful at the press conference.

Look at the gallery Morata at the top, Cuadrado and Bonucci super: the Bologna-Juve report cards

Allegri on the probable formation and on Raiola-De Ligt “Unavailable? Those who went to Bologna move to the Stadium. De Sciglio and Bentancur are fine, tomorrow I will evaluate why we also have Cuadrado warned. Locatelli has played a lot, Arthur is back, so tomorrow I will decide who will play. Raiola said that De Ligt are you ready for another step? Yes, tomorrow’s goal of scoring. I haven’t heard the interview. I can say that De Ligt is growing, he has played good games, at 22 he can only grow because this must be the goal. On the market then whoever lives will see. “, he added.

Watch the video De Ligt away from Juve? The fans are divided

Allegri: “In two months we will play the season” “It wasn’t that it took so long to understand that Inter were favorites. In the meantime, let’s try to win tomorrow, then on 28 February it will be possible to say whether we are fighting for the top four positions or if we will be detached. In these two months we have a lot to do because we play the season. But the season passes from tomorrow’s match, otherwise we will nullify the victory in Bologna. We are physically better, we will need another team match “.

Watch the video Allegri is afraid of Christmas

The budget “We must not lose our balance, we must continue to improve in the implementation phase. I am happy with what has been done in Bologna, but tomorrow is special because the last one before the holidays and Cagliari comes from two bad defeats. We will have to respect them. attacking the game for 95 ‘. The budget? Let’s see if we get to 34 points, we are behind because we have thrown away the points. Now we can only think about doing a 3-in-a-row and win as many games as possible to recover “. Cheerful on the renewal of Dybala and the injured “With the ifs of the market you are not going anywhere. The squad is excellent, with these we have to go until June and improve, we have five months to do it. For this you need to work and stay calm. Dybala renewal? I haven’t talked to the company about your contract, I know there’s been a meeting with your attorney. I know they are speaking as it should be, there has been an important investiture on Paulo. For tomorrow, he worked not with the team and taking a risk makes no sense. Therefore, Dybala, Danilo, Chiesa and Chiellini will certainly be on the 30th with the team. Then I see Ramsey, still out. “

Watch the video Merry: “Am I renewing Dybala? I’m just saying …”

Allegri: “Play Kean” “The public was close to us even in difficult moments, tomorrow they too and our performance will be needed to keep them entertained. ranking situation like this at the end of February? It would be great. I am happy this year, I am having fun and I came back younger. It’s not about rebuilding, but they are different players than I have had. The same thing happened to me at Milan, after the “old men”, the champions, left, I had to work with the new ones. Little by little we will improve and self-esteem will grow. Kean? He should play tomorrow, I’m happy with how he played in Bologna because he made himself available to the team. I’m also happy with the others and the desire to improve to recover points in the standings “Allegri continued.

Watch the video Allegri: “Everyone busy with gifts and suitcases”

Allegri and the joke on the panettone “So many elements of the expiring squad? The future is never written, no one has made any decisions about who should leave or stay. We just have to think about the field to develop the next year. Merry Christmas everyone, have a happy holiday and watch out for pandoro and panettone. I eat panettone in October, so I carry on“, the Allegri conference closes with a joke.