De Ligt, the nightmare is back

At 14 ‘pt la Rome asks the rigor for a touch of the hand De Ligt on shot of Pilgrims. Situation at limit: the Dutchman rejects the shot with the feet right, the ball does rears and hits the hand. In the past, the touch with the foot would have in itself excluded the penalty, now the regulation foresees that the position of the arm is considered in any case and is punished if it is unnatural, that is “it is not a consequence of the movement of the body for that specific situation or it is not justifiable by this movement”. The arm De Ligt is broad enough, if it is so wide that it is deemed unnatural to be questionable. It’s not unnatural second Mass which, evaluating even the first touch with the foot, lets it go. Questionable decision (as would have been the rigor), not labelable as wrong. At 23 ‘not seen the just do it from Smalling on church which causes itsinjury: the Giallorossi in a slide counteracts the black and white shot but first hits him with his right knee on knee left. Do it from admonition given that church he was kicking at the goal. At 7 ‘the punishment for Roma and the yellow for De Ligt are right: the Dutchman does not commit a foul on Felix, but hits the ball on the ground. Ibanez risks the second yellow in the 14th minute, for two consecutive fouls, on Dybala and Cuadrado: the second deserves it.