De Luisa is afraid, Ferretti has already put his second condition to be DT del Tri

March 28, 2022 07:00 a.m.

Ricardo Ferretti He is the key man, the one who must take charge of the Tri. tuka He knows Mexican soccer perfectly and everything it represents. Therefore, there is no better candidate for the Mexican soccer team.

If the theme of his character is added to that, Ferretti would be the ideal to put an end to the behavior of the divas, of those who think more about money and complying with sponsors than in football.

Ricardo Ferretti pointed out in Aztec Sports that he does want to be dt del Tri but puts conditions regarding the issue of his stay, two issues that would affect the business of the FMF, that’s why De Luisa is trembling to take the real solution for this selection.

Why would Ferretti break up the FMF business?

The coach would consider the issue of disappearing the mill matches and above all of returning to the Libertadores, two blows that would affect the business of the FMF but that they would give the Tri the theme of the level of play.

