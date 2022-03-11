De Luisa trembled to veto Gallos, the woman who teaches him and El Tri a lesson

The woman who sets the example for De Luisa

March 10, 2022 8:00 p.m.

while to louis yon his eggs trembled… to make a true and radical decision about taking out the Querétaro White Roostersa woman shows the president of the FMF the way to proceed.

In that sense, it was leaked that while De Luisa does not give the issue of putting things in order, a lady sets the example and takes the issue of Querétaro as it should be, taking the fan out of their stadium and showing that there is to be from each owner, make decisions.

This is how the owner of Necaxa Eva Longoriasent a statement in which he reveals his position and made the decision not to accommodate the Gallos fanatic, even at the expense of his own fans, revealing the issue of how things are put in order,

Why does Longoria make this decision?

While the rest of Liga MX preferred to remain silent and support De Luisa, the lady, who is one of the owners of the Rayos, shows that this problem must be treated seriously.

