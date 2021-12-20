De Maggio: “Substitute Manolas, super shot by Giuntoli”

Valter De Maggio announced a super shot from Napoli to replace Kostas Manolas: “The Greek left, but the Azzurri club will not be caught unprepared after the transfer of the central defender to Olympiakos. I receive several news about it, it seems that Cristiano Giuntoli will score a super market hit to replace the Hellenic powerhouse. Napoli, the fans rest assured, will not stand by and watch. On the contrary, they are moving to buy a great player already in the January transfer market. “

Napoli, therefore, will take a high level defensive center. But according to De Maggio in Kiss Kiss Naples, during Radio Goal: “It will be a shot of great prospect, Napoli could repeat the Anguissa operation. As he did with Fulham in the summer in the operation that brought the Cameroonian midfielder to the blue jersey. “

The defensive player will arrive on loan with the right of redemption, but most likely it could be a player of great depth who plays less at his current club. Different names are mentioned, but only Giuntoli knows the identikit of the new super purchase.