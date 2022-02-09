De Niro, Celentano and many others: VIPs linked to the world of gaming

In recent years in Italy there have been several surveys among ordinary people on the game, especially around the reasons why it was used. The answers varied, but most focused on an addition to their income, fun or addiction. For those who lead a normal life, it is common to think that the great characters of the show are surrounded by money and fun, factors for which, therefore, the game may not be of any help, but only a useless risk. However, among the great stars of the entertainment world there are also some rather experienced gamblers. Today, in this sense, we will present some of them, starting with Robert De Niro, then moving on to Adriano Celentano, up to Leonardo Di Caprio.

Robert De Niro and his luxury hotel

Ask Robert De Niro. Yes, the well-known and phenomenal American actor is among the VIPs who belong to the gaming world. In the early nineties he played Ace in Martin Scorsese’s “Casino”, but even away from cameras and certain roles De Niro shows off his passion for gambling. Passion that has also turned into real investments, since we are talking about the owner of a gigantic casino resort. A project of no small value, given that it is a jewel worth 250 million dollars. A huge structure with a vast presence of games, of course, including slots, to understand the functioning of which it may be useful to consult a guide on what is RTP . The investment in the resort was carried out with James Packer, a very famous Australian businessman. Do you think Robert De Niro is new to similar initiatives? No gentlemen, because the Italian-American actor has already invested in another similar project, linked to the Nobu Hotel Manila, a luxury hotel located in the City of Dreams. We are talking about a structure made up of luxury hotels and casinos, which includes 380 gaming tables and 1,700 slot machines.

Adriano Celentano and Leonardo DiCaprio

After Robert De Niro, let’s move on to a character from the Italian artistic and musical panorama: Adriano Celentano. The well-known singer has previously played the role of Ace, a character with the aim of humiliating any opponent. According to what was reported by various sources and testimonies, Celentano, a few years ago, came close to gambling addiction, thus risking to come into close contact with pathological addiction. If we go back to the set, we can let you know a few more details about Leonardo DiCaprio. The famous actor, who became famous above all thanks to the film “Titanic”, has experimented with card games in films and also in reality. His bond with gambling is quite strong, for a character like him, perpetually surrounded by paparazzi, it is practically impossible to hide it.

Other VIPs related to the game

The VIPs and the game don’t seem to disagree, as we have other big names for you. We are back in America with DiCaprio, now we are back in Italy with Emilio Fede. The well-known journalist has won big roulette winnings twice, winning a total of more than 2 billion lire. Remaining in the field of Italian journalism, even Mario Adinolfi does not disdain playful activities. To date we are talking about a poker pro, who has reached the final act of the World Poker Tour and who has won hundreds of thousands of euros. Finally, a rather amusing anecdote concerns Sean Connery, the first 007 which unfortunately left us at the end of October 2020 . Connery, in fact, as reported by various witnesses, was even kicked out of a gambling hall for cheating at blackjack.

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)