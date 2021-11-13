De Rossi: “I hope Mourinho doesn’t get tired of Roma, I wouldn’t want to stay in his place” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The former Giallorossi midfielder: “Many are coming out but he has personality and will be serene. Rome, Inter, Lazio and Juventus are a bit more detached than Naples and Milan

There Rome, Mourinho and the National: Daniele did not leave out anything de Rossi in the interview given to Sky Sports. These are his words:

Change penalty taker after yesterday’s mistake? “I don’t know, Mancini will take care of managing everything flawlessly. Jorginho is an essential player, then the last 3 did not go well but then they are things that can be seen in the locker room. We also saw what happened with Totti who got 3-4 wrong in one year, the penalty takers go over these things“.

What advice would you give the group? “This team doesn’t need advice, they went down at Wembley with 60,000 possessed Brits but made their game. Speaking of penalties, it is not an easy moment but on Monday we will go on the pitch to win the game, I have great confidence because I had the privilege of living it from within “.

The Serie A championship? “Napoli and Milan seem to be quite better than the others, Napoli have done very well with Gattuso and are doing equally well with Spalletti. In my opinion, they will all come back a little even if Rome, Inter, Lazio and Juventus are a bit detached“.

Roma will be satisfied if they arrive at the end of the season … “If he hasn’t made this coach too bored, he is one of the strongest around. Beyond the aesthetic fact, Mourinho is one of the strongest 5-6 coaches ever, I have Roma in my heart but it’s better to see it from the outside now, I wouldn’t want to put myself in Mourinho’s shoes. Many are coming out, but Mourinho has personality and will be calm“

November 13, 2021 (change November 13, 2021 | 13:31)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link