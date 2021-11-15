De Siervo: ‘Privileged footballers and populist politics on TV rights, piracy and betting: we are in trouble’ | First page

Luigi De Siervo, CEO of the Lega di A, spoke at Social Football Summit 2021 from Rome to talk about the problems of Italian football: “We have a more evident problem than the Spanish one, ours is a football that, when it was a leader in competitions, did not have the strength to structure itself to conquer certain markets. Ours is a problem linked to politics, in Italy football was chosen as a scapegoat on which to intervene. An event like the one that took place at the Olimpico could have had a turnout of 100%. The politics of recent years has been a politics in which populism has been the master, in which we did not want to intervene on the issue of the fight against piracy, an element that penalizes our world. Over a million pirates use our content illegally, nothing has been done to remove the limit on sports betting and betting sponsorships which, on the other hand, can operate throughout the rest of the world. We expect a different relationship from politics, a different consideration. After this complex pandemic phase, but allow me also a little populist, we need a serious dialogue, planning, only in this way we can solve the problems. Football is a full-fledged business, football is also supported through the money of the fans, we must not be hypocritical. Money coming in through the stadium and the television rights, and on this point it is important to fight against piracy and to remember that we are the only State that has castrated itself with a law that limits, prevents free marketing even abroad “.

ATTACK ON PLAYERS – “The one billion and 200 thousand loss of Italian football went into the hands of only a few people, namely the players. These are symbols for hundreds of thousands of people. And despite the fact that the teams have tried to share this difficulty, from this point of view the players did not do their part. This was a fact that left the teams naked in front of agents and players. We are trying to renew a contract with the players where we try to be less flexible, but we face many difficulties. Footballers are a privileged class, but they have not helped the movement at all. Yet no one has explored this topic in depth “.

ATTACK TO NEWCASTLE – “The criticisms of Newcastle officials on Italian football? Look, this morning I sent the book ‘Aesop’s Fables: The Fox and the Grapes’. Here, in my opinion, what has been said can be traced back to this. Whoever has made this statement proves that they do not know football and Italy. He probably did it only to favor his own investment. “

FUNDS –

“For once we were forerunners. We worked with the funds for an interesting project, but the assembly at the last vote took a different path. Right now we are not just an association that organizes a sporting event, but a real media company. In recent months we have created an important television production center. We broadcast our content around the world. The main road is drawn. The media company is now a clear reality. The reflection is open. There is a contrast between two groups at the moment. The Spanish mode managed to manage a quota of subjects who did not want to participate, exactly three clubs. Those who do not believe it is correct to sell a share of their revenues can remain in a system, without preventing others from approaching this project of the media company. The one in Tebas and the one we had set up are quite similar projects. The funds have explained to us that we are the football with the greatest potential for growth. ORra we only have to decide in which way to grow “.