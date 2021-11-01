De Silvestri and Arnautovic raise Bologna: Cagliari sinks at Dall’Ara. It ends 2-0

Bologna returns to win after three dry matches and does so at home against Cagliari thanks to goals from De Silvestri and Arnautovic in the second half. Continues the bad moment of Cagliari that comes out defeated from the field and remains last in the standings.

FIRST TIME BLOCKED – Low rhythms at Dall’Ara with Bologna making possession rather sterile and Cagliari defending itself compactly with all the men behind the line of the ball. A script that leads the two teams to create very few scoring with Cragno who only at the quarter of an hour has to dirty his gloves for a punch out of Hickey’s cross, while in the Bolognese area the only thrill is a cross from Zappa who he finds neither Pavoletti nor Joao Pedro. It is from the wings that the greatest dangers arise, as in the 18th when De Silvestri puts a large low ball in the middle on which no teammate arrives. It is then Cagliari to have two chances to do badly: the first on the counterattack with Zappa who ends weakly, while the second on a free kick from the edge with Marin who does not frame the goal posts.

THE UNLOCKS THE BOLOGNA – In the second half, the face of the match immediately changes: Medel from the center of the field sees De Silvestri’s cut and serves him with a low shot, Arnautovic with a feint puts the Sardinian defense out of time with the ball that arrives on the feet of the full-back, forgotten by Lykogiannis, who beats Cragno from a few steps. Bologna takes confidence and with Arnautovic nearly doubling after an action that sees the whole trident as protagonist. The Austrian is another player in the second half and still touches the goal after the hour of play with Cragno good and lucky to reject his conclusion from a few steps.

SARDINIAN REACTION – Cagliari grows after the hour of play, the team arrives with more continuity on the bottom churning out assists for the head of Pavoletti who, however, fails to transform the cross into real goal chances. The best opportunity, however, happens to Sansone who takes advantage of a mistake by Nandez to aim for the goal but finding the post to tell him no. At 94 °, after a fight in the Bolognese area that leads to the expulsion of Caceres, the opportunity arrives for the equal on the feet of Lykogiannis who kicks from the edge under the crossbar but finds an excellent Skorupski to say no and save the result. However, it is Bologna to score again with Arnautovic who at the last minute, on an assist from Sansone, presents himself in front of Cragno and beats him, closing the game.