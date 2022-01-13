De Tomaso P72, production near the Nurburgring – Auto World

The new De Tomaso P72 will be assembled in a dedicated facility near the Nurburgring. This was announced by the historic car manufacturer, reborn after the bankruptcy in 2004 thanks to the support of IdealVenture in Hong Kong: the headquarters that will host the production of the new supercar will be inaugurated next summer, with factory construction work already underway, before the new P72 enters the final stages of development by the end of the year and reaches its first customers in the first half of 2023.

The supercar was presented by De Tomaso as part of the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed: it is one mid-engined sports car, which boasts a style inspired by the Italian supercars of the 1960s and which features high quality materials and exclusive design details. The final production version of the new P72 will be equipped with a supercharged 700hp Ford V8 engine and a six-speed manual transmission, the same configuration presented on the concept car unveiled in 2019: unlike that show car, however, the definitive P72. will boast one heavily renewed carbon fiber monocoque, now able to offer 100 millimeters of extra legroom and 50 millimeters more for the head, without changing the external proportions of the car. In addition, the new chassis increases safety credentials and quality standards, while the revised suspension geometry brings the car’s center of gravity closer to the ground.

De Tomaso’s decision to produce the new P72 near the Nurburgring overturns the initial intentions of the company: in the beginning the new supercar was to be assembled in the United States, but the obstacles linked to the pandemic prevented the brand from meeting the set deadlines. De Tomaso’s partner in this process will be the motorsport engineering company Capricorn Group, which will take care of the production of the car, which will be limited to 72 pieces: in particular, Capricorn will be responsible for the development of the chassis and suspension.