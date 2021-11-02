De Tullio best time in the 400 style! Lamberti’s Italian record in the 50 backstroke! – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

9.39: Halfway through the race a Quadarella in control touches first with 4’05 ″ 28

9.37: At the 200 Quadarella in the lead with 2’01 ″ 00, 2 ″ higher than Kirpichnikova who started very strong, Egorova and Tuncel

9.35: Kirpichnikova will be a very hard nut for Quadarella who is about to start in the second battery. The Russian swam within 3 tenths of the Italian’s staff

9.32: Kirpichnikova wins the first battery of the 800 with 8’08 “44, second place for Caramignoli who secures a place in the final with 8’16” 80, third place for Gose with 8’16 “92

9.30: The Russian’s pace has dropped a little in the second part of the race, while Caramignoli is breaking Gose for second place

9.29: 4’02 ″ 01 the passage of Kirpichnikova in the middle of the race

9.27: The Russian Kirpichnikova fleeing at 300 meters with a clear advantage over Gose and Caramignoli

9.25: There is Martina Caramignoli competing in the first of the two heats of the 800 freestyle

9.24: These are the athletes qualified for the 100 butterfly semifinal: Shchegolev, Shevlyakov, Lambertri, Zenimoto Hvas, Milak, Gueres, Szabo, Zaitsev, Majerski, Pekarski, Ivanov, Bucher, Razzetti, Sefl, Nickelsen, Lelle

9.23: Surprise victory for the Russian Shevlyakov who, with 50 ″ 13, beats the Hungarian Milak (50 ″ 39). Razzetti is fifth and qualifies for the semifinal with a time of 50 ″ 83 which is largely his personal

9.20: The Russian Shchegolev wins the third battery with a time of 50 ″ 05, behind him Szabo and Zaitsev. Rivolta is sixth in 51 ″ 03. There is Alberto Razzetti in the fourth and last battery

9.18: What a condition for Michele Lamberti who, 15 minutes after touching up the Italian record of 50 backstrokes, wins the second battery of the 100 butterfly with a time of 50 ″ 17 which could secure him the place in the semifinal. More staff crumbled by a second and a half! Now facing in the penultimate battery

9.17: The Pole Chmielewski wins the first battery of the 100 butterfly men with 52 ″ 95. Now Lamberti and Carini in the second

9.15: These are the qualified for the semi-finals of the 50 women’s breaststroke: Castiglioni, Carraro, Godun, Jefimova, Fast, Chikunova, Tetervkova, Vall Montero, Hulkko, Thormalm, Gaspard, Mamie, Sztandera, Kreundl, Vozel, Kivirinta

9.14: Italy again but 1’05 ″ 52 is not enough for Benedetta Pilato to qualify for the semifinals. Next Castiglioni and Carraro with the two best times of the heats. However, there are four Italians among the top six and Fangio confirms that he is constantly growing

9.11: Arianna Castiglioni wins the third battery of rightness! 1’04 ″ 40 and secures his place in the semifinals. Now the battle is between Carraro and Pilato! Second place for Godun and third for Fast. There are three blue in the first three places and now Benedetta Pilato starts in the fourth and last battery. Attention also to the Finnish Hulkko

9.09: excellent performance for Martina Carraro who does not go very far from the staff to win the second battery with 1’04 ″ 44, second place for Fangio with 1’04 ″ 86. Now Arianna Castiglioni in the third battery

9.07: The Turkish Oezkan wins the first battery of the 100 breaststroke women with 1’07 “35. Now the second battery with Fangio and Carraro

9.05: These are the qualifiers for the 50 backstroke semifinals: Kolesnikov, Lamberti, Mora, Christou, Samusenko, Glinta, Tekin, Hoekfelt, Braunschweig, Franta, Spanoudakis, Milak, Lie, Staselovich, Masiuk, Goer

9.04: There are four Azzurri in the first nine but only the first two qualify for the semifinal (Sabbioni seventh and Rivolta ninth are eliminated)

9.03: Second place in the last heat is not enough for Matteo Rivolta with 23 ″ 55 to detach the ticket for the semifinal. The Russian Kolesnikov wins as expected with a “normal” for him 22 “85

9.01: Fantastic blues !!!! Michele Lamberti dominates the second battery with a huge 22 ″ 91, which improves the staff by one second and improves the ITALIAN RECORD! Second place for Lorenzo Mora with 23 ″ 01, also a personal best for him. Former European champion Sabbioni is already out of the semifinal. Now Matteo Rivolta at the start in the last heat

8.59: Christou wins the second battery with 23 “17, second place for Samusenko in 23” 21, third for Sabbioni in 23 “50. Now Lamberti and Mora in the third and penultimate heat

8.56: Problems with Milak’s device. Ready to go now

8.55: The Georgian Vashakidze wins the first battery of the 50 men backstroke with 25 ″ 24. Now in the tub Sabbioni and Milak

8.53: In the semifinal in the women’s 50 style: Sjoestroem, Wasick, Kameneva, Jensen, Busch, Surkova, Di Pietro, Seemanova, De Waard, Karakouskaya, Munoz del Campo, Pigree, Ebbesen, Cocconcelli, Fiedkiewicz, Jallow. Play-off between Junevik and Meynen

8.52: Absolute domination of Sarah Sjoestroem who is back on high levels! 23 ″ 32 for her. Second Busch, third Nasretdinova, fifth Cocconcelli with 24 ″ 66 which allows her to enter the semifinals very little

8.50: Good third place for Silvia Di Pietro who secures the qualification in the semifinal with 24 ″ 25. The Polish Wasick wins with 23 “68 in front of the Danish Jensen in 24” 08. Now Costanza Cocconcelli in the last heat

8.48: The times in the third battery are considerably lowered: the Russian Kameneva wins in 23 ″ 98 ahead of Surkova and Seemanova. Eighth Tarantino with 25 ″ 04. Now Di Pietro

8.46: The Finnish Jallow wins the second battery of the 50 style with 24 “75, the blue Federica Toma closes fifth with 25” 62, ampimanebte the new personal best. Now Tarantino in the third battery

8.45: The Norwegian Halden wins the first battery of the 50 style with 25 ″ 40 – In the second there is the blue Toma

8.43: These are the finalists of the 400 freestyle men: De Tullio, Kroon, Christiansen, Wellbrock, Ciampi, Shatalov, Nikitin, Brzoskowski

8.42: The German Wellbrock proves to be in excellent form and, with a grand final, he finishes second and qualifies for the final of the 400 with a time of 4’41 ″ 09. Kroon battery wins with 3’40 ″ 78, third Ciampi and in the final with 3’41 ″ 20, fifth absolute time. Best time for De Tullio. Two more Azzurri in the final!

8.41: At 300 Nikitin, Kroon and Ciampi practically on the same line

8.40: Halfway through the race Nikitin, Kroon, Maertens. Ciampi has to break the delay

8.39: To the 100 Maertens, Nikitin, Garsgaard

8.37: With a nice finish De Tullio wins the third battery with 3’40 ″ 77, second place for the Danish Christiansen, then Brzoskowski. Fifth place for Megli who closes with a time of 3’43 ″ 67 but is unlikely to be able to qualify for the final. In fact, Ciampi is now engaged in the fourth and last heat

8.36: At 300 Gemov, De Tullio, Brzoskowski

8.35: Halfway through the race Gemov, Brzoskowski, Pothain, De Tullio

8.34: At 100 Gemov, Pothain, Brzoskowski

8.31: The Romanian Stancu wins the second battery with a time of 3’43 ″ 99, then the Greek Markos and the Pole Chmielewski. It’s time for Megli and De Tullio in the third of four heats

8.29: Markos, Chmielewski, Loktev in the middle of the second battery

8.26: The Romanian Popovici stops at 350 and compromises a hitherto perfect test. Unforgivable mistake for the young promise of freestyle. The Hungarian Betlehem wins in 3’45 ″ 56

8.22: The first battery of the men’s 400 freestyle starts. In the third Megli and De Tullio, in the fourth and last Ciampi. In the first there is the young Romanian Popovici, ruler of the European Juniores in Rome

8.21: These are the finalists of the 400 mixed women: Gunes, Jakabos, Crevar, Franceschi, Krivogonova, Polieri, Horska, Ugolkova

8.20: There will be two blue in the final! Great comeback by Alessia Polieri who touches fourth behind Gunes who wins in 4’34 ″ 76, then Jakabos and Krivonogova. Fourth qualifying time for Franceschi, sixth for Polieri who finishes in 4’37 ″ 14

8.18: Polieri loses a lot of ground in the breaststroke fraction. Gunes, Jakabos, Krivogonova in front of 300

8.17: Halfway through the race Jakabos, Krivonogova, Gunes, Polieri

8.16: Jakabos, Polieri at 100

8.13: Sara Franceschi wins the second battery with a time of 4’35 ″ 20 which is the second absolute time after Crevar. Excellent impression aroused by the blue that apparently did not struggle. Second place for Ugolkova, third for Szabo. Now Alessia Polieri in the tank in the third and last heat

8.12: At 300 meters Sara Franceschi takes off and is clearly in the lead, then Ugolkova and Sorokina

8.10: Halfway through the race Szabo, Franceschi, Ugolkova

8.09: At the 100 Ugolkova, Franceschi, Szabo

8.06: Slovenian Crevar wins the first of three heats of the 400 medley with 4’35 ″ 17. Now Sara Franceschi in the second battery in the tank. We already need a good time to aim for the final

8.00: In the pool the protagonists of the first battery of the 400 mixed women

7.59: At the end of the morning the assault on the European podium of Simona Quadarella and Martina Caramignoli in the 800 freestyle begins: heats today, final tomorrow afternoon

7.58: Following there will be Lamberti, Carini, Rivolta and Razzetti at the start of the 100 butterfly men’s heats, which will see the absolute debut at the European short course of the Hungarian phenomenon Milak

7.56: It will immediately be a battle between the blue for access to the semifinal of the 100 frog, with Pilato, Castiglioni and Carraro big favorites for the podium and Fangio who will warm up the engines in view of the 200

7.54: There are Sabbioni, Mora, Rivolta and Lamberti at the start of the batteries of the 50 men backs. There is no Ceccon who will not compete in the backstroke races at the European Championships

7.52: Four blue at the start in the heats of the 50 freestyle: Toma, Tarantino, Cocconcelli and Di Pietro, semifinal goal

7.50: In the heats of the 400 freestyle, which will qualify the top eight directly to the final this afternoon, Filippo Megli, Matteo Ciampi and Marco De Tullio can play leading roles (only two Azzurri will be able to access the final, even if they all finish between the first eight)

7.48: In the final in the afternoon Italy will already have the two fast relays, the 4 × 50 freestyle men and women, already qualified for the decisive challenge

7.46: The Azzurri are 39 competing in the European Championships, after the defection of Ilaria Cusinato, victim of a virus that has weakened her in recent days. The Venetian should have been in the pool in today’s first race, the 400 medley teams that see Franceschi and Polieri at the start for Italy looking for a place in the final

7.43: The European Championship in Kazan begins, the first international event after the Tokyo Olympic Games, which precedes the world round in Abu Dhabi by a month and a half, always in short course

7.40: Good morning OA Sport friends and welcome to the live broadcast of the first day of competitions of the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan

The competition program (November 2) – The presentation of the day

Hello and welcome back to LIVE LIVE on the first day of competitions of the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan. A new path begins for the Italian national team led by the Technical Director Cesare Butini in a three-year period leading up to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It starts at 08:00 Italian (10:00 local time) with the heats of the 400 mixed women. Sara Franceschi and Alessia Polieri they will hunt for an entrance to the Final. Following we will have the heats of the 400 freestyle with Filippo Megli, Matteo Ciampi and Marco De Tullio, of the 50 freestyle with Silvia Di Pietro, Costanza Cocconcelli, Chiara Tarantino and Federica Toma and of the 50 back men with Lorenzo Mora, Michele Lamberti and Matteo Rivolta.

The morning program will be completed by the expected batteries of the 100 breaststroke with Benedetta Pilato, Arianna Castiglioni, Martina Carraro and Francesca Fangio, of the 100 butterfly with Rivolta, Giacomo Carini, Alberto Razzetti and Lamberti and the 800 freestyle with Simona Quadarella and Martina Caramignoli.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the first day of competitions of the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan: real-time news and constant updates. It starts at 08.00 Italian time. Good fun!

Photo: LaPresse