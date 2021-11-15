Sports

De Vrij in strong doubt, but Inzaghi recovers two starters

Sunday evening, at the San Siro stadium, it will be staged Inter-Napoli, big match of the 13th day of Serie A. Napoli are preparing him at Castel Volturno without 14 players who started with their national teams, while Inter had to deal with several problems.

Inter Napoli unavailable

The last injury at Inter was that of Stefan De Vrij, exited in the final minutes of Montengro-Holland due to a muscle problem. According to reports The Gazzetta dello Sport, today the Dutchman will return to Milan and carry out the instrumental tests with the neroazzurro staff: only after the magnetic resonance recovery times may be established. But it will be very difficult to see him among the squads for the big match against Napoli.

But not only bad news for Simone Inzaghi. Also Alessandro Bastoni and Edin Dzeko had to leave the retreat with their respective national teams prematurely due to physical problems: both, however, should use this week to make the most of their condition. The worsening of adductor fatigue does not worry Bastoni, who today will carry out personalized work at Pinetina. Dzeko is still ailing too, but he will have plenty of time to get back in shape and be a starter against Napoli.


