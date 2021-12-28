De Vrij: “Nobody at Inter is satisfied, we want much more. I see Dumfries and … “

The Nerazzurri defender talks about himself in a long interview with the Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad

The initial difficulties, the criticisms of the press and above all winning other titles with the Inter shirt. In a long interview with the Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad, Stefan De Vrij it’s said. The first topic addressed by the Nerazzurri defender concerns criticism: “At first you are busy with this. But gradually you learn to let it go. It doesn’t matter what people think. “

“When I was voted best defender in Serie A, I felt that something had changed. The Scudetto was mainly what the team and I had been working on for a long time. I didn’t see it as a need to prove to others. You can’t do much, the answer is only one: show who you are on the pitch. Sometimes it’s more annoying for the family. I often had to tell my parents not to watch and read everything, hahaha. Well, it makes you more resilient. And you learn to filter: who says what“.

DUMFRIES – De Vrij then talks about the inclusion of Dumfries in the group: “Now I see closely on a daily basis how Denzel always wants to improve. That he believes it too. The goal against Roma was one of those moments. Now I see Denzel up close every day and I can see the willpower that has brought him this far“.

THESCUDETTO – “That award was nice, but what I noticed above all in the Inter locker room is that no one feels satisfied. We want much more. For the first time in a long time we have passed the Champions League groups, we are again in the lead in Serie A. This is how I feel, there is more to win“.

THE CHAMPIONS – “I also liked the draw that Ajax put us in front of. But as I was watching and I saw Villarreal against Manchester United, I immediately thought: something is wrong. Then came Liverpool, a very strong team, but we are preparing well“. The closing is dedicated to the great goal, the second star:”L’Inter wants the second star on that shirt and this requires another Scudetto “.

December 28, 2021 (change December 28, 2021 | 18:13)

