De Vrij the guide of Dumfries. The winger wants to be a leading player in Inter

The Dutch winger is close to his compatriot in Inter and now hopes to have his say with the Nerazzurri shirt

At the resumption of the championship, Inzaghi will be able to count on a Dumfries with a few more minutes in the legs thanks to the national team. The Dutch winger wants to have his say and is ready to take his place with Darmian. Especially in view of Real Madrid.

“Dumfries has ten appearances in the Champions League, to which are added the 18 games with two goals played in the Europa League. In the last year Denzel has grown a lot and with the Netherlands he has shown that he does not suffer from vertigo after the Fast climbing in football that counts. And to think that at the beginning of his career Dumfries had started playing for Aruba, father Boris’ country of origin, while his mother Marleen is from Suriname. With the small international of the Caribbean island Denzel played two friendly matches against Guam, not yet of age “, we read in La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Then the choice went to Holland, the country where he was born and raised. A logical choice, certainly not a movie twist, as was the choice of the name decided by his parents, in honor of the Oscar winner Denzel Washington. . The first weeks in Milan he spent studying Italian and in the company of De Vrij, who is guiding him during training and getting to know the new city. But now Dumfries wants to go back to being a leading actor: he comes from a super season at PSV, in which he totaled 41 appearances, with 4 goals and 9 assists. Repeating a year like this at Inter will not be easy, but it would certainly help the Neraz peoplezurro not to think about the sale of Hakimi anymore. From Speedy Achraf to Denzel, Inter are hoping for the same ending … with special effects ", adds the newspaper.