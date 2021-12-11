De Vrij, the renewal at the end of the season. Quiet Inter, there is a “pact” with the defender

The Dutchman has not yet talked to Inter about the renewal of the contract expiring in 2023, first the bis scudetto then he will speak with the club

Stefan De Vrij is also one of the key players in this Inter. The defender will return tomorrow evening after the injury, Inzaghi’s team was able to make up for his absence, but the Dutchman is reliable, but he is also a backward playmaker.

“Stefan is the only one of the holders of the last Scudetto who has not yet had an approach with the club for a possible renewal, given the contract expiring in 2023. A player like this is tempting to all the top clubs and next summer he will be there. ‘last useful to monetize a possible exit, which would guarantee a total capital gain. For this reason, in the spring it will be necessary to clarify the intentions, at least on the part of the player, who at the threshold of 30 years could also want a new experience abroad “, we read in La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Stefan’s importance is not just technical: in the locker room the Dutchman is considered an absolute example of high professionalism, especially for the youngest. The expiry of the contract remains uncomfortable: June 30, 2023. Inter are calm. because it is De Vrij himself who transmits positive messages. The Dutchman, who lives in one of the new residential areas of the city not far from San Siro, had chosen Inter (as a free agent) to win. Successful mission, but it is not certain a point of arrival. Stefan and the team are aiming for a historic tri-color double, which would lead to the championship of the second star. And only afterwards, perhaps, will he begin to think about the future.

At the moment everything is silent: the issue is not a priority either for the player or for the club, committed today to seeking a new agreement with two other key men such as Brozovic and Perisic, both expiring in six months. De Vrij is not an emergency, also because he is not the type of sudden stomach ache. Stefan thinks about the pitch and the craving to go back to helping the team. At the end of the year then the sums will be drawn, but sitting at the table with the club with another championship won would have a completely different flavor, as well as value “, adds the newspaper.

December 11, 2021 (change December 11, 2021 | 08:46)

