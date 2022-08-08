Deacon-Le Sommer, even Justin Bieber gets involved…

Even if she is no longer called by Corinne Deacon at the Bleues, Eugénie Le Sommer had the pleasure of seeing that one of her old goals pleased Justin Bieber and LeBron James.

With Amandine Henry, Eugénie Le Sommer was the big absentee from Corinne Deacon’s list for the Women’s Euro. The coach deliberately did without the top scorer in the history of the France team (86 goals in 175 selections)and perhaps she regretted her choice when her starting centre-forward, Marie-Antoinette Katoto was injured at the start of the competition.

In the meantime, Le Sommer got a worldwide buzz this weekend. One of his goals has gone viral on social media. It is however a fairly old goal, which dates back to August 2021. The first goal of the Lyonnaise with the OL Reign team, in the American championship, where she had mystified her opponent with a double crochet before finding the small net.

We are not exaggerating when we talk about global buzz. The proof, superstars like LeBron James and Justin Bieber relayed the goal of the banished Blue. “Crazy Footwork”ignited the basketball player. “Absolutely Dirty”commented the canadian singer.

So even Justin Bieber and LeBron James are watching and are impressed by Eugénie Le Sommer but not Corinne Deacon 😆😆😆 https://t.co/v3DJ5QBzsP — Dylan (@Dylanskyline) August 8, 2022

This is probably not enough to make Corinne Deacon waver, but this little buzz amused Eugénie Le Sommer. ” If I had ever been told that LeBron James and Justin Bieber would share one of my goals…”reacted the OL player, very honored.

😱 If someone had told me one day that @KingJames and @justinbieber would share one of my goals 🤩 Such an honor 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PZJjopmRvA – Eugenie Le Sommer (@ELS_9_FRANCE) August 7, 2022

Note that the OL Reign team, based in Seattle, has bounced back on the subject by inviting LeBron James and Justin Bieber, next weekend, against Gotham FC.