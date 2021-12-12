Dead Anne Rice, author of “Interview with the Vampire” and queen of the Gothic – Culture

Mourning for lovers of author’s horror-fantasy. Anne Rice is dead, 80 years old, theauthor of the famous bestseller ‘Interview with the Vampire’: death on Saturday 11 December for complications of a stroke. The news was made by his son, writer Christopher Rice, in a post on Facebook. “My mother – she wrote – left us almost on the exact anniversary of my father Stan’s death, 19 years ago. The immensity of our family’s grief cannot be emphasized enough. As a mother, she taught me to follow my parents. dreams, to reject conformity and to challenge the dark voices of fear and insecurity. As a writer, she taught me to challenge the boundaries of genres and to surrender to my obsessive passions. “

Anne Rice “will be buried in the family mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans in a private ceremony”, while next year a public tribute will be organized in New Orleans, open “to her friends, readers and fans, who have given her so much. joy and inspiration during his life “.









Rice she was born in New Orleans in 1941 and became famous as writer of gothic fiction, selling over 150 million copies worldwide. In the early 1970s, after the death of his daughter Michelle, he began work on his first novel, ‘Interview with the Vampire’, published by Knopf in 1976. From his pen was born the noble and tormented vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac . The novel is the tale of Louis’ vampire life to a reporter.

The book ushered in the ten-title cycle “Vampire Chronicles” and became a Neil Jordan’s film in 1994, with a cast to the star: Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, Christian Slater and, still a child, Kirsten Dunst. The film garnered two Oscar nominations and two Bafta (British film awards) wins and caused a sensation because it showed Hollywood stars engaged in an ambiguous and, not even so covertly, homosexual relationship. among his other works, several adapted for the big screen, ‘The queen of the damned’ and ‘Exit to Eden’. Earlier this month – Variety recalls – AMC announced a series based on the book ‘The Life of the Mayfair Witches’.







