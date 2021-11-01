Dead Antonia Terzi: engineer in F1 with Ferrari and Williams, he invented the walrus nose

Mourning in the world of motors. She died in Great Britain, victim yesterday, Sunday 31 October, of a road accident, the engineer Antonia Terzi. Born in the province of Modena 50 years ago, it made itself known at the beginning of the 2000s as Formula 1 engineer. Among other things, she had become famous for the invention of the so-called ‘walrus’ snout applied to the single-seaters of the Williams.

Raised in Ferrari, after taking his first steps in the paddock in Maranello, Terzi had moved to the Grove stable following the call of Patrick Head, founder of the car manufacturer together with Sir Frank Williams. In the winning team of nine constructors’ world championships had held the role of head of aerodynamics. Later, abandoned the world of Formula 1, she had been hired by Bentley.

Terzi was about to move to Australia to begin his teaching career at the University of Canberra. Previously he had held the position of assistant professor at the University of Delft, in the Netherlands. Among his projects is the Superbus, a fully electric vehicle that could carry up to 23 passengers, reaching an incredible speed of 250 kilometers per hour.







