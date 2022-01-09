Dead Antonio Condurro, son of Michele from Antica Pizzeria in Naples (where Julia Roberts made a film)

He died tonight Antonio Condurro, the last of Michele’s children, who with his brother Salvatore, the eldest son, had taken over the Antica pizzeria da Michele, the most famous Italian restaurant in the world.

He would have turned 90 in February, born in 1932. He has always worked in his life, until the closure imposed by Covid.

His figure was central in setting up the pizzeria while maintaining the classic and deciding to do only marinara and margherita, offering an essential service and thus photographing the true spirit of Neapolitan pizza which is the cartwheel style imposed by the Condurro on all the greats. pizza chefs in the city.

The funeral will be held today at 13 in the church of Santa Maria Egiziaca in the Forcella district. The pizzeria “Da Michele” is famous for its strong link with the Neapolitan tradition (only pizzas Margherita and Marinara are served) and has risen to international prominence thanks to the scene of the film “Eat pray love” in which Julia Roberts eat a pizza inside the restaurant.

Its historic headquarters in via Cesare Sersale in the historic center of Naples, the destination of hundreds of Neapolitans and tourists every day, will be closed today “Out of respect for a man of yesteryear who is the history of our pizzeria – we read on the Facebook page of the restaurant – because without history there is no present or future and the homage, real and heartfelt, to those who contributed to build beauty is a must. Don Antonio will always remain within the walls of his beloved pizzeria, where he has given happiness to many, thanks to a noble profession because it is done with his hands and devotion to work ».

«Naples says goodbye to Antonio Condurro, master pizza maker, witness of an ancient tradition of excellence. My most sincere closeness to his loved ones ». The Speaker of the Chamber writes it on twitter, Roberto Fico.