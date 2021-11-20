Dead Art LaFleur, icon of sports cinema from The Man of Dreams to Le Riserva

Art LaFleur, American actor best known for his performance in The Man of Dreams, died. He was 78 and had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for 10 years. The news was given by his wife Shelley on Thursday 18 November.

Born in 1943 in Gary, Indiana, Art LaFleur was initially destined for a sporting career, being a pillar of the University of Kentucky football team. But the passion for sport would never have abandoned him in that it would then become his job for over 50 years.

Art LaFleur then moved to Hollywood

Initially to indulge his vocation as a screenwriter, but the streets of cinema are endless and eventually he found himself acting on television, debuting in a spin off TV movie of the cult series. Gilligan’s Island and then in an episode of Charlie’s Angels.

From there he amassed a number of appearances on highly successful shows such as The A-Team, Baywatch, M * A * S * H, The Incredible Hulk, ER, Hill Street Day and Night, House, JAG, up to the most recent Cold Case And The Mentalist.

But it was the cinema that gave him the roles that made him popular over the years, and precisely in one of the most loved genres in America. Sports cinema. In the classic The Sandlot plays the ghost of Babe Ruth, one of the greatest champions in baseball history.

And the diamond would also have been the set in one of the most loved films of the last thirty years, The man of dreams, based on the novel by WP Kinsella Shoeless Joe and portrayed by Kevin Costner. A cult of sports cinema and more, in which Art LaFleur dresses the Chicago White Sox uniform that belonged to Chick Gandil, one of eight players on the team who rigged the World Series for money in 1919.

READ ALSO: The man of dreams, a TV series inspired by the film is in development

Ten years later he would return to acting on a playing field, this time a terrain he knew perfectly well, that of football, in the comedy. The reserves, alongside Gene Hackman and Keanu Reeves, another film that has become a classic of the genre over the years.

Naturally inclined for comedy, he also left his mark in two Christmas presents, the second and third films in the trilogy of Santa Clause, playing a decidedly sui generis Tooth Fairy.