Dead bomber Leonardo Gritti, the former footballer was in a vegetative state since 2012- Corriere.it

died in the night between 14 and 15 November 2021, at the age of 47, of Leonardo Gritti, former Treviglio footballer, who plays among other teams in Leffe, Monza, Trevigliese and Arzago. Before the heart attack that hit him, he had also launched himself as a manager of clubs in Treviglio, Arzago d’Adda and Casirate.

Bomber Leo, as everyone knew him, was in vegetative state from June 2012, when he was hit by a heart attack at the end of a football match in Arzago. The damage suffered by the then 38-year-old Leonardo had been so serious that he had not actually recovered. At the time, defibrillators were not present on football fields as they are today. He was a guest ever since Ovidio Cerruti retirement home in Capriate San Gervasio, where he passed away last night. He leaves his parents and brother. The funeral will be held tomorrow, November 16.



