Dead boxer Alessio Zangrilli, mourning at the Palestra Popolare San Lorenzo: You were an example

The body of Alessio Zangrilli, who disappeared from his home in San Cleto on 10 October, was found yesterday morning in the Tiber. Mourning at the San Lorenzo People’s Gym, where the young boxer had been training for years. Meanwhile, a fundraiser has been organized to help the family cope with this difficult time.

It will be closed today as a sign of mourning Popular gymnasium of San Lorenzo, where Zangra trained in what was his greatest passion: boxing. “Alessio was one of us and for this we will always be grateful to him – the message of the historic gym in via dei Volsci – We hope that wherever he is there will be a ring and a pair of gloves and all the victories he has always dreamed of. Hello student ours, you may not know it but you have been an example “. On Alessio’s body there are no signs of violence, but an autopsy was ordered in order to determine the exact cause and time of death. Later, the body will be returned to the family, who can then organize the funeral.

The body of Alessio Zangrilli found in the Tiber

Alessio Zangrilli he had been training for years at the Palestra Popolare di San Lorenzo. He had 50 matches under his belt, he was esteemed and well liked by all for his good and generous character. No one would have ever imagined that he could make an extreme gesture and take his own life. His coach Mariano, his mother, his friends, his girlfriend tried to make appeals to ask him to come back, telling him that everything will be resolved sooner or later. A mobilization that involved dozens of people. But unfortunately it was not enough. Since the day of his disappearance, there has been no more news of him. It will be theautopsy now to determine how long he has been dead. But one of the hypotheses that emerge is that the 35-year-old has thrown himself into the Tiber for some time, perhaps on the day of his disappearance.

The disappearance of the boxer from San Cleto on 10 October

Alessio has disappeared from his home of San Cleto in Rome on 1 October. The last to see him, around 3 pm, was a neighbor. His phone rang until 7pm, then nothing more. It seems that he was experiencing a period of fragility also due to the fact that he had lost his job due to the covid. “He was very taciturn lately, usually he had one big gab, with hindsight we can think of many things but then and there we thought it was just a moment as it happens in the life of each of us, a moment that did not turn out well, could not find a job, was a little more worried “, he had declared to the microphones of Who Saw it Mariano, his coach Yesterday, the news that no one would ever want to give, with Alessio’s body spotted in the Tiber by a passer-by, who gave the alarm.