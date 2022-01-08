Dead Cells: The Queen and the Sea, review
The review of Dead Cells: the Queen and the Sea, a new DLC for the roguevania par excellence, with not too vaguely Lovecraftian tones
In the world of video games, when you invent a sub-genre and sell millions of copies you can follow two paths: stand out and immediately try to do something new or take advantage of the work already done and continue to build new content on it, expanding your audience and continuing to monetize. on the old one.
As we will see in the Dead Cells: The Queen and the Sea review the French development studio Motion Twin has chosen this second path for the new DLC.
The new contents
The Queen and the Sea is an expansion in line with the previous Dead Cells, at least for contents: two new levels, some not particularly original enemies, a handful of new items and a brand new boss. The main source of inspiration is Lovecraft, a rather problematic choice, as we will see, even if not compromising. In general, the additions to the mythology that is the background to the gameplay do not give much to what is already known, despite being focused on the protagonist’s past. The two levels are positioned in the final part of the game, alternatives to the biomes High Peak Castle, Derelitta Distillery and Throne Room, and are therefore very difficult.
The first, the Haunted wreck, is set inside a ship full of sea creatures and undead. It is not particularly original in structure, which develops in multiple directions, although its existence gives meaning to the throwing shark, one of the new weapons (perhaps the most original). The second level is more interesting. The lighthouse, so called, is in fact developed completely vertically, even more extreme than the level of the Clock Tower.
The challenge offered is very high, but what is remarkable is above all the originality of the structure, which focuses on the high / low gameplay, making some weapons much more useful than others and taking certain situations already experienced in the extreme to the extreme. previous levels. The goal is of course to reach the top to turn on the light and thus escape the island. Here, in the scenario The crown, we will face the boss of the DLC, of which we do not tell you anything so as not to spoil the surprise. Levels and weapons aside, with the latter which, as usual, must be obtained by killing enemies, The Queen and the Sea adds some new costumes, to the delight of lovers of aesthetics, and little else.
Creative fatigue
Dead Cells: The Queen and the Sea is a good DLC overall, and for what it costs, it offers a fair amount of new content, as you can read. The problem, from our point of view, is another, which transpires from many of the choices made by Motion Twin. It just looks like the development team is in a strong phase creative fatigue. In fact, the latest updates of Dead Cells, even the free ones, are a way to continue to exploit the commercial success of the title, but they are not very organic to what was the base game.
They are additions of color, let’s call them, stuck by force to the original mythology. Let’s just take this DLC. The source of inspiration is, as already mentioned, Lovecraft, but the connection with the rest of the game is very weak. Clearly it was thought by taking the imagery of a figure much loved by the Dead Cells target audience, adapting it to the need. Not that before the game was lacking quotes from the author of Providence, but in this case the effort to build references is even more evident, as if, not knowing what to propose anymore, one has chosen to draw heavily from a well-known and loved source. just to make up the numbers. If we want, that’s a bit what happened with the latest expansions of The Binding of Isaac, full of new content but which have made the drift more and more evident compared to the initial project. This is not to say that Dead Cells: The Queen and the Sea is to be despised. Indeed, it is likely that fans of the game will wait no more, so as to be able to extend the experience for a few more hours. Except that the final effect is that of the classic diluted broth: it is still good, but the difference begins to be felt.
The bottom line is that Dead Cells: The Queen and the Sea is definitely worth the little money it costs. The two new levels are well done, although not particularly original compared to the canons of the series, and the clash with the new boss is quite elaborate. Of course, as pointed out in the article we are faced with a DLC that shows a certain creative fatigue, but we are still on the tolerable side. So, if you can’t live without Dead Cells, we definitely recommend giving it a try.
Comment
Digital Delivery
Steam, PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Nintendo eShop, App Store, Google Play
Price
€ 4.99
PRO
- Well done the two new levels
- The clash with the new boss
VERSUS
- It shows some creative fatigue