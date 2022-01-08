In the world of video games, when you invent a sub-genre and sell millions of copies you can follow two paths: stand out and immediately try to do something new or take advantage of the work already done and continue to build new content on it, expanding your audience and continuing to monetize. on the old one. As we will see in the Dead Cells: The Queen and the Sea review the French development studio Motion Twin has chosen this second path for the new DLC.

The new contents The new content introduced by Dead Cells: The Queen and the Sea is in line with that of the previous DLCs The Queen and the Sea is an expansion in line with the previous Dead Cells, at least for contents: two new levels, some not particularly original enemies, a handful of new items and a brand new boss. The main source of inspiration is Lovecraft, a rather problematic choice, as we will see, even if not compromising. In general, the additions to the mythology that is the background to the gameplay do not give much to what is already known, despite being focused on the protagonist’s past. The two levels are positioned in the final part of the game, alternatives to the biomes High Peak Castle, Derelitta Distillery and Throne Room, and are therefore very difficult. The first, the Haunted wreck, is set inside a ship full of sea creatures and undead. It is not particularly original in structure, which develops in multiple directions, although its existence gives meaning to the throwing shark, one of the new weapons (perhaps the most original). The second level is more interesting. The lighthouse, so called, is in fact developed completely vertically, even more extreme than the level of the Clock Tower. The challenge offered is very high, but what is remarkable is above all the originality of the structure, which focuses on the high / low gameplay, making some weapons much more useful than others and taking certain situations already experienced in the extreme to the extreme. previous levels. The goal is of course to reach the top to turn on the light and thus escape the island. Here, in the scenario The crown, we will face the boss of the DLC, of ​​which we do not tell you anything so as not to spoil the surprise. Levels and weapons aside, with the latter which, as usual, must be obtained by killing enemies, The Queen and the Sea adds some new costumes, to the delight of lovers of aesthetics, and little else.