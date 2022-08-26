Dead City is the title of Negan and Maggie’s series

AMC is moving forward with the undead universe, and The Walking Dead: Dead City is the name of the series previously called ‘Isle of the Dead’. This series is centered on the characters of deny Y Maggie. The end of the main series is near, and after eleven seasons, there will be characters that will continue their story.

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will star in a six-episode miniseries where the expectation is between two characters who did not start off on the right foot. Negan killed Glenn, Maggie’s husband, and after an intense war between peoples, Rick Grimes decided to lock up Negan instead of killing himsomething that Maggie did not like and that made her go her own way for a while.

Negan got rehabbed and showed he’s ready to be part of a community. When Maggie returned and saw the murderer of her son’s father free, she couldn’t believe it, but, over time, both characters have smoothed things over and become allies. Perhaps the good public acceptance of this was the trigger for making the series.

What is known about The Walking Dead: Dead City

Despite the name change, little information is known about the series, except that it is scheduled to premiere next year, that it will consist of 6 episodes and that it will maintain its history on the island of Manhattan, where a strange society has been created there that mixes the dead, the humans who are alive and new customs.

“The city is in ruins and full of dead and other inhabitants who have made New York City a world of its own, which is full of anarchy, beauty and terror.”

This city was completely isolated from the rest of the country, and this is one of the most interesting points behind the plot of this series, which aims to be the beginning of the expansion of this undead universe.