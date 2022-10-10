Dead City’, the spin-off with Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan

It is the end of an era. the walking dead It was one of the last big hits on mainstream television. He carved out a niche for himself on cable television with an AMC channel that at the time was known for critical success with titles like mad man Y breaking bad but not public. Shouldn’t the final season of the horror series be an unprecedented event? But it is difficult to treat the end of this stage as an event when new images of The walking dead: Dead Citythe spin-off headed by Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first season will have only six episodes and will address the troubled relationship between the characters of Maggie and Negan. You just have to remember its early days: the seventh season started with Negan breaking the skull of Glenn (Steven Yeun) with his baseball bat, who was Maggie’s partner. But the twists and turns of life in Robert Kirkman’s universe have led them to coexist, especially when they know they have the same goal: to survive a new day.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan entered as the villain of the seventh season and became an indispensable piece. Peter Kramer/AMC

The lure of The walking dead: Dead City it will consist of seeing how they navigate their difficult relationship while they settle in what is left of New York. Eli Jorné, who has been working as a producer and writer for the mother series since 2019, will be the showrunner of this project that, after being announced, received criticism from fans: knowing that Negan and Maggie will continue separately, they eliminated part of the tension of watching the latest episodes of the walking dead.

The series, which will premiere in April 2023, is part of a battery of spin-offs. While Fear the walking dead is preparing its eighth season and after firing The Walking Dead: World Beyond After two seasons, AMC airs the anthology series tales of the walking dead while it has three other series in production.

In addition to Dead City, there will be a spin-off centered on Daryl, the character played by Norman Reedus, and there will also be a miniseries that will fire Rick and Michonne with Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira. This sequel to Rick means that there will ultimately be no theatrical The Walking Dead movies with him as the lead as had been announced after the character’s departure from the main series. In the end that project was modified to become a television series for AMC +.

With the purpose of the walking dead and its branching into three different series, AMC makes sure to expand the television universe and, incidentally, have everything under its control. And it is that the walking dead had a problem: it was their most popular and valued brand but they couldn’t broadcast the main series in many international markets, where they had sold the rights to the series. With the remaining series that will survive it, AMC will be able to broadcast all the productions of the same franchise from its AMC+ platform.