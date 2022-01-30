Dead Corrado Pesce, the mountaineer lost in Patagonia after the avalanche: “You were the spiderman on the ice”

He tried to resist the cold, with several injuries (fractures) and without food, waiting for the arrival of help but probably died of hypothermia. He didn’t make it Corrado ‘Korra’ Pesce, the Italian mountaineer overwhelmed on Friday 27 January by an avalanche in Patagonia, Argentina. According to local media reports, the lifeless body of the 41-year-old originally from Novarawas identified, 40 hours later, thanks to a drone on the Cerro Torre, in the Argentine Andes, at a height of over 3 thousand meters. Yesterday the searches were suspended due to bad weather conditions.

Contacted by Ansa, Carolina Codo, Argentine doctor and head of the El Chalte’n Alpine Rescue Center reconstructed what happened: “Only today we were able to zoom in on the images of a drone flown in the area of ​​the accident on Friday morning. The body of Pesce is seen slipped 50 meters under the platform where he had spent the night with an Argentine companion. At that height, and without adequate protection, death from hypothermia arrives after a maximum of two hours “.

“Korra”, as he was nicknamed (he worked as a mountain guide in Chamonix, France), was in the company of another mountaineer, Tomás Aguiló, his climbing partner, when he was hit by the avalanche. The latter managed to get off, Pesce instead stopped waiting for help because he was injured. Before doing so, in addition to having alerted the rescue through him in Reach, he placed the 41-year-old Italian in a recess in the wall called the “box de los ingleses”.

On social media, her sister Lidia comments: “I can’t believe it. You took a part of us all away. Your daughter, your grandchildren: for them you were and are Spiderman on the ice. It will be hard to swallow all these oxen you have created ”. Then in a second post he added: “I thank all the people who attended – the sister writes on Facebook – and who are still intervening to recover my brother … I thank friends and everyone for what you have done for him and I thank Tomas Roy Aguilo for having made you safe in his difficulty … that of Corra … watches over Leia mainly … And watches over Mom and Dad …. I have a new Angel in heaven I love you and I will love you forever … have a good trip …. Until we meet again”.

From the first moment, it seemed very difficult to reach the place where Corrado Pesce was stuck. “The news we have received from Argentina confirms that Corrado’s wounds were very serious. The fractures prevented him from moving. They told us she couldn’t survive long. The area where the accident took place is extremely dangerous, subject to continuous avalanches ”, say the Chamonix mountain guides, in contact with people in Argentina. “

Giovanni Pisano