News

Dead David J. Negron, Indiana Jones and Jurassic Park concept artist

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Like so many of the names that don’t appear under or above a movie title, that of David J. Negron Sr. it was perhaps known only to enthusiasts. But his contribution to many of the legendary films of the 80s and 90s was crucial.

Negron, who died peacefully in his sleep on October 12 at the age of 85, had started in the mid-60s and then moved, from the mid-70s, to work on large productions such as the remake of King Kong produced by Dino De Laurentiis and the first film by Star Trek. Soon after he collaborated with Steven Spielberg to Raiders of the Lost Ark, preparing the storyboards for the famous rotating boulder scene, among others. He then returned to work with Spielberg on the occasion of Jurassic Park. He also collaborated in the conceptual art of Blade Runner and also a Ghostbusters, Gremlins, The Jewel of the Nile, Rulers of the Universe, Before Midnight, Back to the Future Part III And Last Action Hero.

The work for the Disney parks

For a time, David J. Negron worked at Walt Disney Studios, illustrating film scenes and creating posters. He was later assigned to Walter Elias Disney Enterprises, the division dedicated to theme park development now known as Disney Imagineering, where he made concept paintings for rides and attractions at Disneyland and Disney World.

The family stated:

He has been a source of inspiration for the film community and the world of fine arts. We have lost a loving father and grandfather, and a wonderful soul.

His son, among others, survives David J. Negron Jr., who followed in his footsteps by working as a storyboard artist and illustrator for large productions such as Kong: Skull Island And Dreaming in New York – In the Heights.

Source: Deadline

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

727
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
681
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
565
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
503
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
469
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
396
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
363
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
313
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
310
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
291
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top