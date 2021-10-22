Dead David J. Negron, Indiana Jones and Jurassic Park concept artist

Like so many of the names that don’t appear under or above a movie title, that of David J. Negron Sr. it was perhaps known only to enthusiasts. But his contribution to many of the legendary films of the 80s and 90s was crucial.

Negron, who died peacefully in his sleep on October 12 at the age of 85, had started in the mid-60s and then moved, from the mid-70s, to work on large productions such as the remake of King Kong produced by Dino De Laurentiis and the first film by Star Trek. Soon after he collaborated with Steven Spielberg to Raiders of the Lost Ark, preparing the storyboards for the famous rotating boulder scene, among others. He then returned to work with Spielberg on the occasion of Jurassic Park. He also collaborated in the conceptual art of Blade Runner and also a Ghostbusters, Gremlins, The Jewel of the Nile, Rulers of the Universe, Before Midnight, Back to the Future Part III And Last Action Hero.

The work for the Disney parks

For a time, David J. Negron worked at Walt Disney Studios, illustrating film scenes and creating posters. He was later assigned to Walter Elias Disney Enterprises, the division dedicated to theme park development now known as Disney Imagineering, where he made concept paintings for rides and attractions at Disneyland and Disney World.

The family stated:

He has been a source of inspiration for the film community and the world of fine arts. We have lost a loving father and grandfather, and a wonderful soul.

His son, among others, survives David J. Negron Jr., who followed in his footsteps by working as a storyboard artist and illustrator for large productions such as Kong: Skull Island And Dreaming in New York – In the Heights.

Source: Deadline