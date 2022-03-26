Dead father of Camilla, the 18-year-old who died after a covid vaccine – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ZOAGLI, MARCH 26 – Surveyor Roberto Canepa, father of Camilla the 18 year old who died on June 6 last year after administering a dose of Astrazeneca anticovid vaccine, died of a sudden illness. The man, 53, felt ill late yesterday afternoon in Zoagli where he was walking with some friends. The illness, apparently a heart attack, was lightning-fast: Canepa collapsed and despite the immediate help he died. The news spread quickly in Sestri Levante where Canepa ran a real estate agency.



It is yet another close mourning that the Canepa family undergoes.



A month after the death of Camilla, who died of a cerebral haemorrhage, the girl’s grandfather, Carlo Canepa, had died. Roberto Canepa leaves his wife and Beatrice the elder sister of Camilla. (HANDLE).

