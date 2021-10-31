Business

dead girl of 22 years- Corriere.it

S.was going to work at steering wheel of his Land Rover Freelander, when for unclear causes he lost control of the car, ran off the road and crashed into a tree. A 22-year-old girl died shortly after 7 on 30 October, Federica Ciambella, resident of Corcolle. Municipal police investigators are trying to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident and understand if the young woman may have been taken ill while she was behind the wheel. For this reason we must wait for the outcome of the autopsy.

The girl was traveling along via di Lunghezzina, in East Rome, when the off-road vehicle suddenly swerved off the road. At that time, according to the first reports of the traffic police of the VI Torri Group, there were no other vehicles in the vicinity. Unfortunately, the first aid provided by other motorists and then by the 118 medical staff is useless. Land Rover was seized to check if there are mechanical problems underlying the accident.


30 October 2021 | 20:52

