dead girl of 22 years- Corriere.it

S.was going to work at steering wheel of his Land Rover Freelander, when for unclear causes he lost control of the car, ran off the road and crashed into a tree. A 22-year-old girl died shortly after 7 on 30 October, Federica Ciambella, resident of Corcolle. Municipal police investigators are trying to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident and understand if the young woman may have been taken ill while she was behind the wheel. For this reason we must wait for the outcome of the autopsy.