Dead Island 2 is in development, confirmed by Deep Silver – Nerd4.life

Dead Island 2 is in developmentwith Deep Silver who confirmed work in progress on the new chapter of zombie-based action horror, despite the obviously complicated genesis of this new chapter in the series and the lack of official information so far.

Dead Island 2 is in “active development”, said a spokesman for Deep Silver contacted directly by GamesRadar + on the matter, following some new details on the game that emerged in the past few hours by a leaker. While not confirming the information in question, the publisher has nonetheless ensured that Dead Island 2 is alive and well, continuing its development path, even if there are still no concrete timelines for its release or new presentation.

However, it seems that a gameplay trailer may arrive “rather soon”, again according to what was reported by Deep Silver, so we stay tuned for more information. The game has passed one very complex genesis: work began in 2014 at Techland, authors of the first Dead Island and Dead Island: Riptide, but then moved on to Yager. The latter team was closed in 2015 and the works moved to Sumo Digital and then from there to Dambusters in 2019, thus collecting four development teams in just over 5 years.

The last time we saw the game in full it was even Gamescom 2014 with a long gameplay video for the game in question.