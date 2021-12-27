Dead Jean-Marc Vallée, director of Dallas Buyers Club and Big Little Lies

Director Jean-Marc Vallée died at the age of 58. He was at his home just outside Quebec City, Canada, but the causes of death over the weekend are still unknown. The announcement was made by his agent Bumble Ward, who confirmed the unexpected nature of the sad news.

The filmmaker is known for prestigious projects between the big and small screen, including Dallas Buyers Club (who gave one of three Oscars to Matthew McConaughey and earned him a nomination) and Big Little Lies (the female series with Nicole Kidman).

Meanwhile, Hollywood greets him and remembers him as a kind soul and brilliant filmmaker, as evidenced by the high social impact stories he has always signed. The next project would have been, again for HBO, Gorilla and the bird, the first of a series of collaborations that he would develop over the three years of the agreement signed by the network with his production company Crazyrose.

During an interview with New York Times at the time of the series Sharp Objects with Amy Adams, he had in fact declared that he was “attracted to disadvantaged people. On the other hand, humanity, splendid humanity, has a dark side ».

The father of two, the Montreal-based filmmaker also excelled in producing, writing, directing and developing most of the projects he has overseen. He started with shorts and then made his feature film debut with the unforgettable CRAZY, which immediately attracted the attention of showbusiness for the sensitivity and courage shown.

Partner and producer Nathan Ross made the following statement: “Jean-Marc has always stood out for creativity, authenticity and a willingness to try different things. He was a true and generous artist, a lovable man. Anyone who has worked with him has been able to notice his talent and vision. To me he was a friend, a creative partner and an older brother. The master will be greatly missed but it is comforting to know that his splendid style and the meaningful work he has left to the world will live on. “

Among his most acclaimed works he stands out Wild, with Reese Witherspoon, who garnered three Academy Awards nominations, and Demolition, with Jake Gyllenhaal, once again stories of fragility and strength, of resilience and courage.

Currently Jean-Marc Vallée he was also working on a biopic about John Lennon and Yoko Ono: the film, commissioned by Universal Pictures, would also be directed and produced in collaboration with Yoko Ono herself. Among other works, too Lady in the lake starring Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o for AppleTV +, a serial adaptation of Laura Lippman’s book of the same name.