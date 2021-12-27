Dead Jean-Marc Vallee, director of Dallas Buyers Club and Wild – Cinema

From Dallas Buyers Club and Wild to the first season of Big Little Lies. The world of cinema mourns the death of award-winning Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallee at the age of 58. The causes of death, which occurred on the outskirts of Quebec City, have not yet been disclosed.

He became famous in 2005 with the dramatic comedy CRAZY, awarded at the Toronto International Film Festival and premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2005, which tells the story of a man in search of his own sexuality and to be accepted by his father. In 2009 he directed The Young Victoria, set in the early reign of the queen played by Emily Blunt and also produced by Martin Scorsese.

The film received three 2010 Oscar nominations and won Best Costume Design, as well as two Bafta and a Critics’ Choice Movie Award. In 2013 comes the seventh film, Dallas Buyers Club, which tells the true story of a Texan electrician who is diagnosed with AIDS and was played by Matthew McConaughey with Jared Leto and Jennifer Garner. McConaughey and Leto were awarded with Oscars. In 2014 he directed Wild, based on the memoirs written by Cheryl Strayed and written by Nick Hornby starring Reese Witherspoon, which received two Oscar nominations.

He also had success in the world of the Big Little Lies TV series, with Reese Whiterspoon and Nicole Kidman, which won numerous Emmys, and also with Hbo the series Sharp Objects with Amy Adams.