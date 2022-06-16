Dead language or dialogue with aliens? Man assures that Mafe Walker is lying

A few days ago, Mafe Walker became a trend after revealing on social networks that she has the ability to communicate with aliens in a language that is unrecognizable to humans.

The woman has been interviewed on different programs and admits to having the ability to communicate with aliens, who send her messages and privileged information.

However, a Twitter user identified as Ar-ael assures that the woman would be lying and scamming people with alleged communication with aliens and that it is a dead language.

you know that my profession calls me and I investigated the language of the lady of galactic codes. It is mixing sumerian phrases acquired from a mini course either on youtube or in some translated reference along with glossolalia. Be careful because you don’t play with Sumerian. https://t.co/4j9gDGsZav — Ar-ael ⛥ (@arycarangi) June 12, 2022

As he says, he decided to investigate the woman who uses the galactic codes and discovered that: “You are mixing Sumerian phrases acquired from a mini-course, either on YouTube or in some translated reference along with glossolalia. Be careful because you don’t play with the Sumerian”.

According to the same user, this language is of care because it is used to invoke angels or demons and that is why it must be taken seriously.

“You can also connect with aliens if you study dead languages ​​and rave about other words,” commented the Twitter user, referring to glossolalia, which is defined as an unintelligible language that arises from invented words with rhythmic and repetitive sequences and that is widely used by children.

“At the end of the day, the lady is exploiting their ignorance by charging them for something that she saw for free on YouTube for 3 years,” he said, adding that Walker herself had her TikTok videos reported because, she says, “she didn’t like that they had removed his mask.

This charges Mafe Walker for a connection session with star beings

Recently, Mafe Walker appeared on Cáustica’s social networks, as she had already mentioned in other places, she explained that the frequency of her voice is what directs her to communicate the vibrations generated by her vocal cords and all this has an end: raise the energy of others.

It is known that the woman was born in the capital of Colombia and currently lives in Mexico, in addition, it was revealed that her services are marketed by granting sessions, in person or virtually, depending on the budget.

How much do you charge for your services?

Regarding the cost of her services, the so-called energy woman could charge approximately 300 thousand Colombian pesos (more than 70 dollars). You can schedule an appointment with her from 25 dollars, that is, 98,000 Colombian pesos. In addition, this is done directly from Instagram or WhatsApp, depending on Infobae.

What services does it provide?

depending on the medium DNAthe woman who has lived in Mexico for several years, occasionally offers services for astral travel, telepathy, among others.

“(Sic) I open portals, that is, your chakras, to receive new data, your own codes, signals in your channel to activate your human gifts and powers. Telepathy, telekinesis, teleportation, astral travel, “said the woman, according to the media.

Mafe Walker assures that she can connect with the intergalactic codes because she has a DNA that allows it. For years, he decided to give his ways of communicating a chance.

Together, he has expressed in Cáustica that he transmits with “crystals vibrations that when they vibrate emit a sound wave at a very high frequency, that is, a sonography in which the waves penetrate the electro/magnet field and the electrons, protons, neutrons of each one of the cells of the body.

In summary, Walker maintains that it is “a transition from the terrestrial human to a galactic human”she manages to acquire messages or communications from the universe in which world order issues may even appear.

Walker clarified that specifically it is not a galactic language, but rather a connection to star beings.

He spoke of his country, Colombia, and said that: “It is a message for Colombia and all Colombians, it is to remind us that Colombia is this love, this generosity that has always identified us and we are going to remember each other.”

Together, he pronounced: “Colombia is awakening energetically divine, but we have to remind ourselves; start with me, love me and love you. Thanks for that time of connection, we are going to receive it and we are going to raise the frequency, the love for all Colombians and for the Earth because we love each other, we are opulence. I feel the opulence and the love. From there we are going to transmit it to all beings on Earth, Colombia loves them and we raise the frequency, ”she concluded.